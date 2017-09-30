New iPhone 8 and X revealed

It’s that time of the season again where the new iPhone is about to come out and this year we will be seeing a whole new design and specs.

Let’s start by talking about the iPhone 8.

According to Apple’s site, the most significant changes come to the iPhone is that the phone front and back is made out of glass.

It has also claimed to resist water and dust, even though this should have been a feature a long time ago.

The newest change is also the implementation of wireless charging. How it works is that you basically put your phone on a circular pad that’s plugged into the wall.

Put your phone on top of it and there you go, wireless charging.

However, this form of “wireless charging” has been around for sometime for Android users and Apple has just started to implement it.

The camera is also being stayed the same to 12MP that was from the previous iPhone 7.

This time Apple states, “a larger, faster sensor. A new color filter. Deeper pixels. And optical image stabilization for photos and videos.”

It really isn’t all the different than the iPhone 7, unless you really want wireless charging, the iPhone 8 isn’t something you really need right now.

Now onto the iPhone X which is dramatically different than the iPhone 8.

The change you will notice immediately is that there is no more “home” button.

It has been removed and resembles more of a Samsung or Android phone now.

The design front and back will be made out of glass just as the iPhone 8 is.

The camera is also staying at 12MP as well.

They are also newly implementing “facial recognition” which according to Apple is the new way in how we unlock our phones now.

“Your face is now your password. Face ID is a secure new way to unlock, authenticate, and pay.”

Another useless, I mean useful feature is that the camera can recognize 50 different muscular movements that will copy your facial expressions.

This now means that if you wanted to use the animal emojis you can actually be them and record yourself, but being as them making silly faces etc.

Of course with the iPhone 8 and X there going to be a lot faster than their counter parts, but that should be a given.

You can pre-order the iPhone X at 12:01 a.m. on October 10th, for the cost of the 64GB version for $999.00 and the 256GB version for $1,149.00.

To be honest, you’re better off at purchasing the iPhone X mainly because it has a lot more advances in technology than the iPhone 8.

The iPhone 8 just seems like an iPhone 7.5 with wireless charging.

It doesn’t have enough remarkable changes for it to be the ultimate phone to get especially since the iPhone X has more to offer.

The strange thing however, is that since we have the iPhone 8 and X, what’s to be of the iPhone 9?

Only time will tell if the iPhone will still be the ever growing popular phone to conquer the smart phone industry.