Lil Uzi Vert soars with LUV is Rage 2

If you’re looking for a soundtrack to play at a party or a carefree fun rap album to play in your car look no further than Lil Uzi Vert’s LUV Is Rage 2. The 23-year-old 2016 XXL Freshman is full of energy and is riding off of the hype from his triple platinum hit”XO TOUR Llif3.”

The album kicks off with the song “Two,” a carefully crafted trap instrumental that moves at a slow pace, complete with a rhythmic piano riff, trap hi-hats and a squawking accordion that pairs. “Two” is a solid introduction to the album and also serves as a reminder that Lil Uzi can easily hit the higher registers of his vocal range.

The tracks “444+222,” “Sauce It Up,” “For Real,” “UnFazed” and “XO TOUR Llif3” serve as the album’s hardest club bangers. Production from big time beat makers such as Metroboomin, DJ Don Cannon, WondaGurl, TM88 and more provided Lil Uzi with a sonic playground to explore his vocal versatility as a rapper.

Popular vocalist The Weeknd appears on the track “UnFazed” to contribute his Grammy award winning vocals to the chorus. Pharrell Williams and Lil Uzi collaborate on the track “Neon Guts.” Williams, who produced the track, and Uzi trade verses over a glitzy trap fueled instrumental with an unorthodox bounce that goes over as one of the most interesting hip-hop collaborations of the year.

Unfortunately, the second half of the album is not as captivating as the first half. Listening to the album in chronological order will make you want to skip the tracks “Pretty Mami,” “How to Talk,” “X,” “Malfunction” and “Dark Queen.” These tracks do not deliver anything sonically interesting seeing as the instrumentals seem like uninspired trap beats from YouTube. By the second half of the album, Uzi retires all of his different vocal inflections and makes off as unoriginal and slightly boring.

The album wraps up with the song “XO TOUR Llif3” which is produced by TM88. The three minute track perfectly encapsulates who Lil Uzi is as an artist. Lil Uzi provides his best vocal and lyrical performance on the album, utilizing every vocal inflection in his arsenal. Genius user Vxbe said,”XO TOUR Llif3 is about Uzi’s relationship issues and substance abuse… It’s delivered over bassey and upbeat production but addresses topics like suicide and betrayal.”

Lil Uzi Vert shows a lot of progression from his 2015 mixtape LUV Is Rage. The beats on LUV Is Rage 2 are louder, more detailed, mixed and mastered to sound more professional. Uzi continues to explore his abilities as a rapper with potential to hit high vocals like no one else in his genre.

You can catch Lil Uzi Vert performing songs from LUV is Rage 2 at the hip-hop festival Rolling Loud at the Shoreline Amphitheatre on Oct. 21-22 alongside Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, ScHoolboy Q, Young Thug, 21 Savage and more.