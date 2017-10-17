DVC’s new photography professor, Nicole White shows off her skills in the Art Gallery





Redux Photo Gallery by Nicole White on Pleasant Hill Campus on Oct. 5 2017, Nicole White explaining her photographs to an audience.

The new Diablo Valley College photography professor shows the history of the photo lab by showing off her photos in the art gallery of the strange objects she found.

Nicole White is the new full time photography professor at DVC and has her favorite and best photographs displayed from the last 3 months.

“When someone new is hired for a full time position, we put their work up in the gallery for them to show what they do,” says Arthur King, art gallery coordinator.

Her photos were all of objects that she encountered while cleaning out the photo lab.

The DVC photo lab has been active for three years, so there are bits and pieces of work left from everyone that worked before her.

Each and every one of her photos are able to show the history of the objects that she found in the photo lab.

“The glass beakers are beautiful objects that aren’t used anymore, but much more detail is show because of the glass,” said Nicole White, full time DVC photography teacher.

The photograph of the glass beakers “Monolith” was taken from standing on a ladder and layered onto paper that was found in the lab that aged back to about 20 years.

Nicole White found many different ways to use the old paper.

She also took different scans of stacked colored paper that she found most interesting.

“Things are changing at a much faster pace then they ever have before in photo,” said White.

Not only is White interested in photography, but the history of it as well. While looking through all the different objects she found everyone of them to be interesting, important and even strange.

Her favorite photograph was of the Playboy magazine that she found upstairs in the lab.

The reason being is because oddly enough, it was from the same month and year that she had started art school.

The work in the gallery really shows how you can create almost anything into a piece of art for someone else to enjoy.

“Nicole is a fresh look at how the photography classes work and the way she examines systems of organization in relation to how photography relates to other disciplines,” said King.

The gallery is located in the art quad on the second floor and is open Monday – Thursday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m until the Oct. 20.

“The images in this exhibition are my attempt to reconcile several histories into one,” said White.

More information about Nicole White and her photography is on her website.