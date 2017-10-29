Solange Knowles packs the Greek





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Berkeley audiences really got their money’s worth Oct. 22 when Solange Knowles, accompanied by hip-hop producer Steven “Flying Lotus” Ellison and pianist Christophe Chassol, put on a riveting and varied show for a jam packed Greek Theater. Rapper Thebe “Earl Sweatshirt” Kgositsile was scheduled to show up, but tweeted out days before that he was stuck in Los Angeles.

Solange Knowles is perhaps best known as the younger sister of superstar, Beyonce Knowles, but has proven she is so much more than that during her most recent tour promoting her latest album “A Seat at the Table.”

Fans lined up out of the venue and around the block, all excited for one act or another in this star-studded show.

“I absolutely came here to see Solange, and I don’t think I’m the only one, this line is huge. Flying Lotus is also great, I can’t wait to see him perform,” said Bryan Masuda, a 19-year-old Santa Rosa Junior College student.

“I actually came here to see Chassol. I’m a huge jazz connoisseur and I think he’s one of the underrated gems of the genre these days,” said Jeremiah Wilkinson, a 21-year-old amateur photographer.

Chassol was the first to take the stage, and accompanied by longtime friend and drummer Lawrence Clais, put on a short performance based heavily off of Chassol’s newest album “Big Sun,” which combines sounds of the streets, nature and contemporary jazz. Unfortunately, this performance was cut even shorter when the screen they were using for videos and visuals cut out.

Flying Lotus took the stage next, stepping up to the DJ set he was provided. What followed was a series of flashing lights, lasers, smoke machines and colorful visuals broadcasted in 3-D to go along with the glasses audience members were given before the show started.

After the screen and set was deconstructed and built back up, Solange as well as her backup singers and full orchestra strutted onto stage and put on a powerful, wildly choreographed performance, full of roaring, dancing crowd members and palpable passion and excitement.

After the lengthy five hour show was over, it appears that it must have left some marks on audience members.

“It was such an incredible show, the performers all seemed so free and in touch with their work, it’s not often that you see anybody so invested and passionate about what they do,” said Jacob Brickman, a 19-year-old student at Boston’s Berklee College of Music.

The demographic was mostly older but still incredibly diverse with much of the population sporting tee shirts with political slogans, showing that music, at the very least music like this, goes much deeper than what one hears.

“I think so many different kinds of people came because everybody is attracted to the message. This is more than just music, it’s a way of coming together, and this show in particular helped show that we can all be equals, that everybody can coexist and help those that are oppressed feel strong again. It was a very beautiful night,” said Tameka Williams.