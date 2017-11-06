Review: ‘Stranger Things 2’ is captivating, compelling and over all strange

Noah Schnapp, FInn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb Mclaughlin staring at an arcade game





I’m sure everybody was glued to their devices Halloween weekend just to watch the second season of “Stranger Things” unfold. We all wanted to know the answers: Is Barb alive or dead? Does Eleven get stuck in the Upside Down? Does the Upside Down leave a permanent mark on Will?

In the new season, there are new characters, new threats, new questions and new revelations on Eleven’s unknown past. Our beloved characters have grown and developed new traits while maintaining key characteristics that made fans fall in love with them in the first season.

The special effects have also improved. The viewers get more details on what the Upside Down looks like and how the creatures that live there grow. When characters enter the Upside Down, the cameras physically turn upside-down so the audience is aware of the difference between Hawkins and the Upside Down.

An important theme in the series is technology and communication. The show is based in the 1980s so throughout season one, Will, Mike, Lucas and Dustin communicate with walkie-talkies. In season two, a JVC camcorder is introduced and instead of playing Dungeons and Dragons, our four favorite boys are in love with a video arcade.

The spoilers start within the first couple of minutes of the first episode when we are introduced to a character with a tattoo like Eleven’s. This character called 008, who also goes by the name Kali, is from Hawkins National Laboratory, the same lab that Eleven was once a part of. 008 has different powers from Eleven, she can make others see things that are not actually there.

If you don’t want to know more, skip the next paragraphs. To read them, highlight them and the text will appear.

Episode five is all about Eleven finding out about her past and where she came from. Eleven ends up at the house of Terry Ives, who, the viewers learn, is Eleven’s mother. We, the viewers, learn that Terry Ives was involved in Hawkins Laboratory as a part of an experiment to “expand the boundaries of the mind.” We further learn that Terry Ives happened to be pregnant during the experiment.

It is revealed to the audience that Terry can communicate like Eleven, through the use of static on the television. We come to learn that Dr. Martin Brenner, Eleven’s papa, is responsible for Terry Ives and how she is unable to communicate normally.

Another thing that the audience comes to learn is that Will’s life does not go back to normal after being stuck in the Upside Down. A monster enters Will and because of this the group now has a way to know what it wants and what it is thinking. Will’s mother and police chief Hopper come to realize that the monster basically attacked Will like a virus and the only way to get rid of it is to burn it out of him.

As for what is going to happen next in the story I guess we will have to wait until the next season to find out what stranger things happen next.