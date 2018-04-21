Review: ‘A Quiet Place’ is thrilling, mesmerizing and without a doubt quiet

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

What if we were forced to live our lives without noise?

Well in the movie “A Quiet Place” that is the reality of a family living in fear of killer alien creatures that are attracted to sound.

The need to be quiet forces the family to whisper and use sign language to communicate.

The thriller has a feeling of the Netflix hit show “Stranger Things,” the science fiction film “Cloverfield,” with a sick twist of an Alfred Hitchcock movie.

This quiet thriller is directed by John Krasinski and also stars his real-life wife, Emily Blunt.

The movie does an excellent job of keeping the audience unaware where the creatures are or when they will attack next.

The visual effects in the movie are significant, with the creatures best described as a mixture of a Demogorgon from “Stranger Things” and a Xenomorph from “Alien.”

A prominent tool used in the movie is the use of sign language because it helps add suspense to the silence.

Another cautious choice that the directors made is to jump from scene to scene. This technique is fundamental in telling the story during highly tense scenes by cutting to different members of the family.

The audience gets to sit on the edge of their seats in suspense because of the interaction between the terrifying creatures and the family, especially the parents, who are trying to navigate life in complete silence while letting their children live somewhat of a normal life.

This is why audiences are so captivated by “A Quiet Place.”

At its heart it is a movie about family and how important being a parent is and how good parents will stop at nothing to protect their children.

The movie “A Quiet Place” is a must-see thriller to learn how to stay silent and the real job that parents have. But above all remember to stay quite because you never know what creatures are listening.