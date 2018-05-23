Get your workout in here at the Diablo Valley College fitness center

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

If you need to work on your fitness, look no further than right here at Diablo Valley College.

Recently renovated, DVC boasts a full gym in the Fitness Center, PE 101, of the Kinesiology building and features lots of updated equipment.

To gain access to the school gym, you can sign up for a half-unit, one-unit or two-unit class. The amount of hours you have access to the gym and how many hours you must complete for a grade are based on how many units you sign up for.

Pricing is based on how many units you take. A DVC class currently runs for $46 a unit for California residents and $254 for non-residents.

For the half-unit class, you have 27 hours of access to the Fitness Center and will only pay half of your DVC unit price. If you want to access more hours at the gym, you can add on by half units. The one-unit class will give you 54 hours in the gym, and the two-unit class will give you 108 hours.



Because you only pay once a semester and have no initiation fees, this is one of the cheapest gym options in the area.

Fitness classes are not included within the course that provides gym access, but you can sign up for them as a separate school class. Some options DVC offers include swimming, body pump and martial arts. You will pay separately per unit for them and will have different requirements to fulfill for your grade.

The school gym does not feature a sauna or steam room, but showers are included with the school locker rooms.

This gym is not open access: you are a part of a school class, so you must be there the required amount of hours a semester to meet your desired grade.

It is not a 24-hour gym, the hours of entry are 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. During the fall semester, evening hours will be added on Tuesdays and Thursdays, which will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

During its hours, there will be an instructor present, and occasionally, interns from the personal fitness training program will come help students with specialized fitness plans.

For residents and those receiving financial aid, it is one of the cheapest gym “memberships” you can access.

The benefit to the DVC gym is it is right here on campus! You can grab a coffee and protein bar from the bookstore and head down for a great workout before class.

For the DVC student, this is the perfect option for maintaining your health, looking good and saving time and your budget!