Courtesy of DVC Student Services
DVC Champions Awareness and Support for Survivors During Sexual Assault Awareness Month
Sara Toshishige’s painting, “True Ending: Acceptance,” was on display at the Student Art Show.
I’m Just Drawn That Way
Courtesy of DVC website.
Rising Scholarship Program Aims to Help Undocumented Students Pursue Higher Education
Eden Ozeri performs at Speech Night on April 17. At the national championship, Ozeri won gold in poetry interpretation and bronze for prose interpretation and dramatic interpretation.
DVC Speech and Debate Team Dazzle at Speech Night
Brittany Ligdis in a selfie with her mother, Cathy. via GoFundMe.
Tragedy Strikes DVC: Celebrated Nursing Student Killed By Domestic Violence 
DVC student Flavio Cuevas lost his job as an embedded tutor when the SSC was notified of its budget overrun at the start of the Spring 2024 semester.
Sudden Cuts to Social Science Tutoring Reveal Budget Mismanagement and Miscommunication
Courtesy of Dan Mogulof
UC Berkeley Vice Chancellor Addresses People’s Park Closure, the University’s Housing Initiative and its Impact on Community
On Jan. 4, hundreds of police officers overtook Peoples Park to clear out activists and unhoused campers and make way for UC Berkeleys plan to construct student housing. Courtesy of @peoplesparkberkeley, via Instagram.
At People’s Park in Berkeley, a Midnight Operation Sparks Outcry and Resistance
Ballot drop box at Walnut Creek City Hall.
Winners and Losers from Super Tuesday
Courtesy of Anthony Gonzales, co-coordinator of the DVC Puente Program.
‘La Bamba’ Director and ‘Zoot Suit’ Playwright Luis Valdez Inspires Students with the Power of Storytelling
Sara Toshishige’s painting, “True Ending: Acceptance,” was on display at the Student Art Show.
I’m Just Drawn That Way
Celebratory team photo taken after DVCs Speech & Debate team took home over 30 individual awards. Photo courtesy of @dvcforensics via Instagram
Speech & Debate Coach Robert Hawkins Helps DVC Take Gold at National Championships 
Courtesy of Obed Vazquez and the Social Sciences Department. Vazquez worked as a sociology professor at DVC for 13 years before becoming Dean of Social Sciences.
Obed Vazquez, Dean of Social Sciences, Retires After 24 Years at DVC
Courtesy of The Contra Costa County Library.
Climate Careers Chat Highlights Two Speakers Employed In Sustainability
As a part of the SoCal University Tour, selected DVC students visited campuses like the University of Southern California to enhance their transfer journey. Courtesy of DVC Career and Transfer Services.
SoCal University Tour Illuminates the Path Forward for DVC Transfer Students
At the beginning of her presentation, Lynch shared a quote by Zora Neale Hurston, who worked toward racial justice in the U.S. by “documenting the history of struggle.”
Advancing Equity and Reparations in California
Career and Transfer Services held DVCs annual career fair on March 13, connecting students to job opportunities at over 60 local businesses.
Career Fair Helps Students Discover Their Path Forward
Courtesy of The Contra Costa County Library.
Climate Careers Chat Highlights Two Speakers Employed In Sustainability
Courtesy of Nicole Simpson.
Come Together at Roadside22
Leaders of the DVC community gathered at the DVC Foundation building for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday April 3 to inaugurate the new DVC Alumni Association. Photo by DVC Foundation
Launch of DVC Alumni Association Opens New Opportunities for Students to Connect
Courtesy of Andrea Sorce
DVC Economics Professor Andrea Sorce Runs for Mayor of Vallejo
Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash
Fast Food Fare: How California’s Restaurant Wage Increase Is Impacting Customers
Letter to the Editor: How Money Wins the Election and Democracy Loses
Dr. Amer Araim, adjunct political science professor at DVC. Photo by Keith Parsons.
Letter to the Editor: Peace and Justice in the Holy Land 
Photo by Priscilla Du Preez ?? on Unsplash
Plea for Affordable Textbooks
Photo by Shubham Sharan on Unsplash
Letter to the Editor: The Harm of Compulsory Attendance
Obesity and severe obesity prevalence among adults ages 20 and over: United States, 1999–2000 through 2017–2018. Source: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK)
Letter to the Editor: The obesity problem in the United States
Photo by Emily Wade on Unsplash
Opinion: The Danger of Using Technology to Babysit Our Youth
Gun Accessibility
Are the Latest Trends Worth Illegal Labor and Pollution?
People Are too Sensitive Nowadays
Photo by Lee Ward, associate head coach of the DVC swim team. Although Gigi Zuniga is in her first competitive swim season, she has already emerged as a top freestyler in the state.
Gigi Zuniga Makes a Splash In Her First Swim Season
Photo by John Mac, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
The Caitlin Clark Effect
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Brock Purdy’s Unexpected Journey from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP Finalist
Photo by John Mac, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
The Caitlin Clark Effect
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Brock Purdy’s Unexpected Journey from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP Finalist
Umoja Student Panel
E-cigs continue to cause controversy
Courtesy of DVC Events Calendar
She Blinded Him With…Math??
DVC Champions Awareness and Support for Survivors During Sexual Assault Awareness Month

May 4, 2024
Courtesy+of+DVC+Student+Services
Courtesy of DVC Student Services

In honor of Denim Day and Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Diablo Valley College sponsored a tabling event, a community education presentation, and a “Take Back DVC” campus walk on April 24 to address the myths and facts about sexual harm and how to best support survivors. 

“We believe it is crucial to host events for sexual assault awareness because it provides a platform to educate our community about the prevalence and impact of sexual assault,” representatives of Community Violence Solutions, an organization aiding survivors of sexual assault and family violence, said in a statement.

This is DVC’s second time hosting the event with Community Violence Solutions in observance of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, nationally recognized in April, and the first time the campus has ever recognized Denim Day.

Denim Day originated in the 1990s in Italy after a judge argued that because a victim of sexual assault wore tight jeans, she had to help the perpetrator remove them, making the act consensual. Angered by the verdict, women in the Italian Parliament protested by wearing jeans, starting the Denim Day tradition. 

Observed annually on a Wednesday in April, the day symbolizes a visible protest against the damaging attitudes surrounding sexual assault.

The event on campus came just seven months after the arrest of DVC communications professor and track coach Kyle Whitmore, who faces charges of sexual assault and human trafficking and will stand trial later this month.

Advocates say DVC’s administration, faculty and students are starting important discussions to help empower survivors, as the month-long initiative aimed to educate the community and address the culture of silence around sexual violence.

Some students in particular have expressed their views about holding campus events and dedicating school resources to address the topic.

“I think it’s great they’re trying to spread awareness because I feel like it’s a really big issue that most people won’t see,” said DVC student Dreanna Tablada.

“So I feel like it’s good to get everyone in this community involved.”

In addition to the Denim Day event, organized by faculty members Marina Varela, Steven Nguyen and Kathy Bennett, DVC’s commemoration of Sexual Assault Awareness Month gave the community opportunities to show support for those who have experienced sexual assault.

Students were invited to submit a message of strength and solidarity with survivors through an online form. Some messages shared by students will be displayed on the DVC Wellness webpage, as a source of encouragement and inspiration to make a difference with positive words.

DVC is also sharing resources for students who need help talking through difficult situations, such as sexual abuse, mental health struggles or other overwhelming life circumstances. Students are encouraged to take advantage of TimelyCare, a telehealth service that is free for students enrolled at DVC.

By creating a campus environment where individuals feel empowered to speak out and seek assistance, DVC is playing an important role in combating the damaging mindsets and creating a culture of respect and empathy on campus.
