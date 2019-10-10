DVC workshop highlights safety cautions
October 10, 2019
With arising security concerns on campus given recent incidents of theft and racist graffiti, a workshop about campus security was held at the Diablo Valley College on Sept. 26 to inform students on how to protect themselves. Corporal Charles Hankins, who works at DVC’s police department, led the workshop to provide students with safety tips while on campus.
Vehicles Safety
Since theft is one of the most common crimes at DVC, Hankins provided students some tips to avoid getting their vehicles stolen.
“It is important for students to always use bike locks on both the front and back tires,” said Hankins.
He also stated that students should write down serial numbers and take photos of their vehicle. This is encouraged in order to assist Police Services in an investigation.
Keeping Yourself Safe on Campus
It is crucial for students to take measures to ensure their safety while going to class.
“The most important thing for students is to be aware of their surroundings and walk with purpose and confidence when they are around campus,” said Hankins.
He mentioned a personal safety app called the Campus Shield App which students use to report crime on campus.
“Calls go directly to the DVC Campus Police department drastically cutting down on emergency response time,” said Hankins.
Avoiding Fraud and Scam
There are many organizations that visit campus every semester, either as they apart of social, religious, or political organization. In the midsts of connecting with groups, some could risk fraud and scam. It is vital that students do not fall for fraud groups that traffic their phone numbers.
“Make sure outside groups are legit,” said Hankins. “A lot of people end up getting trafficked. Make sure you get all the information you can get about the group, and if it is a “secret” location, do not go there at all.”
