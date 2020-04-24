DVC Students Try to Stay Positive In Transition to Online Learning

DVC students are hoping that they will be able to go back to school soon. (Kat Uher/The Inquirer).

With the COVID-19 pandemic closing schools and universities across the country through the spring semester, students and teachers have moved to various forms of online learning. The transition hasn’t been easy, but students at Diablo Valley College say they have tried to keep a positive mindset as they shifted to off-campus instruction.

Navigating courses online and finding a quiet place to study are just a few of the new obstacles they say they faced after stay-at-home orders went into effect last month.

Megan Cillo, a psychology major, said she has tried to keep upbeat about her studies and life in general during this time of uncertainty, and watching DVC adapt as a community has been inspiring.

“This experience has made me realize how grateful I am that I was able to learn in a classroom environment,” Cillo said. “It is hard not knowing when the next time will be.”

But not knowing when she’ll return to the classroom isn’t her biggest concern, Cillo said. More challenging is the fact that life in quarantine is impacting her ability to focus.

With regular study spots like libraries and coffee shops closed due to COVID-19, and her home not an ideal learning environment, Cillo said she feels blessed to have the resources and technology to study remotely.

“My professors have been very considerate and accommodating, as well as effectively communicating with us online,” she said, and it has helped her continue her online courses smoothly.

Faustina Dolan, a sign language major, said she also feels grateful looking back at how life was before the quarantine.

“I look forward to the day I can wake up and sit in traffic,” Dolan said.

Like Cillo, Dolan said she finds it difficult to focus on schoolwork. But she has also had a different experience with one of her professors, who she said was unprepared for the shutdown and didn’t contact her class for three weeks after campus closed.

“After emailing him numerous times, he finally responded to us about three weeks after quarantine started,” Dolan said. “I don’t blame him for his slow response. He admitted that he didn’t have the skills to produce an online curriculum.”

Dolan said she can’t wait to get back to school and hopes to carry her new mindset into the return.