Letter to the Editor: How the Stresses of Online Classes are Negatively Impacting Students

Ever since schools all across America made the switch to online learning, student’s mental health and wellbeing has been rapidly declining. Personally, I would consider myself to be an extrovert who is dependent on social interaction, and I think it is safe to say that the switch to online learning has had a negative impact on my overall mental health.

A survey conducted by the United States National Library of Medicine of 195 students who attend a large public university in the United States showed that, “Of the 195 students, 138 (71%) indicated increased stress and anxiety due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Multiple stressors were identified that contributed to the increased levels of stress, anxiety, and depressive thoughts among students”. Some of these stressors include difficulty in concentrating, disruption of sleep patterns, increased concern of academic performance, and decreased social interaction due to social distancing efforts. I think that this a subject matter that deserves a lot more attention than it is currently receiving.

The wellbeing of students should be a number one priority for educators. Students just like myself are being bombarded with homework assignments while having to worry about the safety of our family members all at the same time. This year has taken a toll on a lot of us and being a student during this time has remained a challenge. I appreciate you taking the time to read this letter, and I hope this subject is something you consider bringing awareness to.