“Covid-19. The Virus That Shook the World”

The Covid-19 pandemic hit the world unexpectedly, causing lockdowns, quarantines, and closures of nearly everything. Now, over a year later, we begin to see the effects this pandemic has imposed on our daily lives and may wonder what these changes look like for students. Producer Maishia Sumpter follows a day in the life of her younger sister, a freshman in high school, as she explains what her academic and social life looks like amid an ongoing pandemic.