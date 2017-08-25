DVC first in district for classroom speaker project

Jade Mayes sits next to the new PA system installed in the cafeteria on Aug. 23, 2017.





Diablo Valley College plans to have a public announcement (PA) system, coupled with buttons that connect directly to police services, installed by the end of the year.

In an effort called the “Classroom Speaker Project,” DVC will be the first of the 4CD colleges to have PA speakers and two-way communication devices in every classroom and at select public places, like the cafeteria.

Taking the shape of a speaker, digital screen and physical button, DVC will soon have the ability to broadcast announcements to the entire campus or individual classrooms. When pressed, campus police will be able to see where the button is located and can speak and listen to whomever is in front of the button.

Signs will be posted reading “public safety assistance, push button,” and “If you have an emergency, press the button and stay on the line.”

Currently, DVC and 4CD sends text messages and emails to registered students in the event of an emergency. These units will add an auditory notification option that reaches every classroom, along with digital clock screens that can be switched to scrolling text to relay vital information.

“The system is designed for assistance, not just emergencies,” campus police chief Edward Carney said.

Carney made clear that the buttons should not be called “panic buttons.” “You may define emergencies differently than I and thus hesitate to use the system when you may have information that can be valuable or a precursor to an emergency.”

In a classroom, cell phones might not always be the efficient way to reach help or to receive critical information. The Pleasant Hill DVC campus has a cell service problem. Professors may restrict cell usage in class and thus render them unavailable when truly needed. Connection to DVC’s Wi-Fi can be shoddy, even for simply checking email. These new communication units are meant to assuage such issues.

Carney added that privacy-minded students need not worry: when the mic to police services is on, a green light will be illuminated. Despite the fears of some, the college will not be listening into every classroom all the time unbeknownst to students.