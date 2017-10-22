Rick and Morty fans mad about Szechuan sauce

When it comes to dipping sauce, fans of Adult Swim’s “Rick and Morty” showed that they are among the most enthusiastic.

In the season three premier of the show, Rick is forced to enter his conscience by galactic authorities and the first memory he visits is at a McDonald’s with, then 1998 Disney animated movie “Mulan’s” promotional Szechuan sauce.

Rick later on reveals in a rant about how his life’s work has all been for Szechuan sauce, and he’ll do whatever it takes to get it.

Though the show never continued a story line about the sauce, the goal of getting it resonated with fans and sure enough, McDonald’s received requests to bring the sauce back.

After numerous requests, McDonald’s decided to bring the sauce back for one day.

Very few McDonald’s locations were chosen to serve the sauce, and even fewer sauce packets were actually supplied to stores.

Fans came out in droves for the sauce, many of which did not even get a taste of it.

Locally, the McDonald’s on Monument Blvd. was supplied with the sauce and like other locations across America, many were turned down.

People waited a long lines to get the sauce, including local resident and fan of the show Francisco Ramirez, who said the people who got up early to get it were the only ones who had a chance.

“The people in the front have been here since six in the morning. I’ve been here since noon, for me, that Szechuan luck is gone,” said Ramirez.

Many locations were limited with 20 to 100 packets of the sauce, preventing even early birds from getting a packet.

16-year-old fan, Josiah Bernas, had been waiting since 9 a.m and wasn’t able to get a packet. He noticed that people who did receive a packet, cashed in.

“Some dude sold his packet for $150 and another one for $100,” said Bernas.

“Rick and Morty” co-creator Justin Roiland did not like the way McDonald’s handled the promotion on Saturday, voicing his displeasure on Twitter.

FYI: We had nothing to do with this McDonald's stuff. Not happy w/how this was handled. Please be cool to the employees it's not their fault — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) October 8, 2017

McDonald’s has since come out and apologized for the disappointment it brought to “Rick and Morty” fans with a tweet released on Sunday.

You spoke. We’ve listened. Lots more #SzechuanSauce and locations. Details soon. And that’s the wayyy the news goes! pic.twitter.com/ooIrbZBsOw — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 8, 2017

“Between the costumes, the memes and the cross-state travel, you, the fans showed us what you got. And our super limited batch, though well intentioned, clearly wasn’t near enough to meet that demand,” said McDonald’s in the apologetic tweet.

McDonald’s left fans with hope for the near future saying, “Szechuan Sauce is coming back again this winter. And instead of being one day only and limited to select restaurants, we’re bringing more- a lot more- so that any fan who’s willing to do whatever it takes for Szechuan Sauce will only have to ask for it at a nearby McDonald’s.”