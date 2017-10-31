The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer

Social Justice Lecture Series begins year with lecture on white supremacy

Diablo+Valley+College+students+prepare+for+the+first+social+justice+lecture+of+the+2017%2F2018+school+year.%0A
Diablo Valley College students prepare for the first social justice lecture of the 2017/2018 school year.

Diablo Valley College students prepare for the first social justice lecture of the 2017/2018 school year.

Mahrukh Siddiqui

Mahrukh Siddiqui

Diablo Valley College students prepare for the first social justice lecture of the 2017/2018 school year.

Mahrukh Siddiqui, Managing editor
October 31, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






White supremacy and its roots in building the United States was a key topic of discussion at this year’s first Social Justice Lecture Series.

Albert Ponce, a Diablo Valley College political science professor, started the series with his lecture “White Supremacy and the United States of America.” Ponce is only the second speaker to give a lecture in the series.

The lecture series was started by Jackie Lorenz, the director of Community Education in spring 2017. Lorenz said that she started the series because she “wanted to create something where we brought community members together with DVC staff and faculty to have a talk, have a conversation about what is going on.”

Lorenz said that she saw this series as “an opportunity for faculty to craft a talk without being bound by a syllabus.”

Ponce discussed various philosophers who’s ideas the United States’ Constitution is based on and how, while their ideas seem all encompassing, they still harbored ideas of white supremacy.

“This country, the United States, was not built for the diversity of people,” said Ponce referring to the philosophies that the country was founded on.

James Spencer, a DVC student who attended the lecture said that the lecture was very informative and said that white supremacy is “hard to reject” because it’s “very ingrained in people of color.”

The full lecture can be found at https://youtu.be/t32xwMTDx9A

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left

  • News

    Possible terrorist attack after truck ramming in Manhattan; one person in custody

  • Social Justice Lecture Series begins year with lecture on white supremacy

    News

    ASDVC votes ‘yes’ on campus wide education plan

  • Social Justice Lecture Series begins year with lecture on white supremacy

    Features

    Lil B attacked backstage

  • Social Justice Lecture Series begins year with lecture on white supremacy

    News

    Rainbow Community Center spreads awareness to LGBTQ+ community

  • Social Justice Lecture Series begins year with lecture on white supremacy

    News

    Controversial speakers spark debate about college administrations and free speech

  • Social Justice Lecture Series begins year with lecture on white supremacy

    News

    Learning Center receives grant for tablets

  • Social Justice Lecture Series begins year with lecture on white supremacy

    News

    7th Annual ‘Dreamers’ conference takes aim at education

  • Social Justice Lecture Series begins year with lecture on white supremacy

    News

    New bill will make first year free for future students

  • Social Justice Lecture Series begins year with lecture on white supremacy

    News

    Rick and Morty fans mad about Szechuan sauce

  • Social Justice Lecture Series begins year with lecture on white supremacy

    News

    ASDVC introduces a hunger banquet

Menu
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.
Social Justice Lecture Series begins year with lecture on white supremacy