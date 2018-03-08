President Susan Lamb addresses threats made by DVC student

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Diablo Valley College President Susan Lamb released a statement this afternoon via Insite email, acknowledging that DVC and authorities were taking action against a student who was making threats towards other members of the student body.

“We want to reassure you that college administrators and campus police have been working directly with individuals who have knowledge of the situation and are taking action as appropriate,” Lamb wrote in the email.

The situation arose when Jessica Platt, a student at DVC, posted a status on Facebook that has currently been shared over 700 times, explaining in great detail that there was a man associated with DVC’s history club who had been making dangerous threats to all members of the club ranging from misogynistic comments to, according to Platt, sending physical threats to members in the mail.

“He also sent a knife in the mail to one of the history club members over the winter break,” wrote Platt on her post.

Platt explained while she is grateful that something is being done, she questioned why action is only being taken now.

“I just feel that it shouldn’t have taken since October for something to happen. And that our legislature needs to address threats and how we handle them…there have been numerous instances involving this student,” said Platt.

The adviser of the club has not yet responded to a request for comment; another student involved in the situation did not want to be named or quoted due to fear of retaliation.

At the moment, there has been no update by DVC administration about whether they have made contact with the student in question to follow up on these allegations.

However, it is clear that Lamb wants the students of DVC to know that they should feel safe and that this situation will be figured out, and handled.

“The safety of our students is our top priority,” said Lamb.

Lamb finished her email statement by saying, “As always, if you see something, say something.”

To read the full statement by Susan Lamb, check your Insite emails, and share to those who don’t have access.

Listed below are numbers for counseling if needed as well as the number to report if you have any concerns or see suspicious activity.

Counseling Services: 925-969-2140

Report: 925-969-3000