The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer

Menu

Pro-life advocacy leads to conflict in the commons

Rhianna+Taylor+refuses+to+move+from+in+front+of+pro-life+banners+in+the+DVC+commons%2C+April+10.
Rhianna Taylor refuses to move from in front of pro-life banners in the DVC commons, April 10.

Rhianna Taylor refuses to move from in front of pro-life banners in the DVC commons, April 10.

Jessica Gillis

Jessica Gillis

Rhianna Taylor refuses to move from in front of pro-life banners in the DVC commons, April 10.

Lauren Thomas, Staff member
April 11, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Presence of the pro-life advocacy organization, Project Truth, sparked conflict in the commons of Diablo Valley College on April 9 and 10. Project Truth’s visits from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. were occupied with fervent dialogue and protest.

Project Truth is an affiliate of  the Sanctity of Human Life Network,  a Christian pro-life non-profit organization. Teams visit high schools and colleges to “educate students about the humanity of the unborn child,” said John Edgar, an organizing member of Project Truth. Edgar described their goal as “trying to make abortion unthinkable.”

To aid in their efforts, Project Truth distributed brochures and displayed a series of banners featuring graphic imagery of aborted fetuses. Banner headings read, “Am I Human?,”Is this Humane?,” “Window into the Abortion Clinic,” and “Window into the Womb.”

“No church, no state, women must decide their fate,” equipped with a megaphone, chants such as this would rise and fall among the assembly of students. Near a dozen students were at the heart of the demonstration. Frankey Hernandez, a public health major at Mills College, has followed the group’s tour schedules since first encountering them last year. Hernandez provided much of the protesting materials, including poster paper, pens and giveaway condoms and tampons.

DVC, in comparison to the other schools Project Truth has visited “it’s on the top of where students are rude, but that’s just a handful,”  said Project Truth’s John Edgar, “They’re very intolerant of other views.” According to Edgar, his group typically visits 20-30 colleges per year.

“They make appeals to fear and pity… giving emotionally charged reasoning,” said Rhianna Taylor, a theater major.

Debate was often high in intensity. Tempers flared. Crowds fluctuated as students passed between classes.

Monday’s events were coming to a close when a reported vandalism occurred. According to Lt. Huddleston of campus police, student Catherine Mason was arrested for vandalism. The case is still under investigation at this time.

Witness to the act, student Dominic Mejia reported seeing a girl approach one one of the pro-life banners, pull out what appeared to be a pocket knife and slice the sign in half. Mejia described her then trying to turn around and walk away, however, police were in close in proximity to the event and made a seamless arrest.

Due to the incident, “eyes are more open,” said Edgar the following day.

Tuesday’s culmination of events was of less intensity than Monday’s. Flare ups were met with police intervention and most discussions, though again fervent, remained civil.

A Facebook post Project Truth made about DVC was a hot discussion topic on Tuesday.

“‘Diablo’ a Spanish word meaning devil. Today an estimated 30 of the students, apparently influenced by their mentor Diablo, were in place on campus on our arrival at 0900,” led Project Truth’s post.

Project Truth’s Facebook post Monday night, April 9.

“It’s insulting… because there are faithful people in our group and they’re calling us devil worshipers and spreading lies,” said Laura Ramirez, a history major.

Many students cried comments that Project Truth was deceptive, insulting and unwelcome.

“They’re spreading false information and making women feel shameful for controlling their own fate,” said student Cassidy Schmidt.

“I feel like our campus is being disrespected,” said Harrison Hollidge, an art major.

Amid student outcry, Project Truth persisted with their message.

“It is wrong to intentionally kill a human life… I believe most people on this campus, if they knew the full humanity of an unborn child they would not go through with an abortion,” said Edgar.

“We want to protect women from the trauma of abortion, from having to make that decision,” said a woman from Project Truth who asked not to be identified.

 

Editor’s Note: Due to technical issues the first paragraph was omitted by mistake. This issue has been fixed and the omitted paragraph has been added.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

5 Comments

5 Responses to “Pro-life advocacy leads to conflict in the commons”

  1. Rhianna Taylor on April 11th, 2018 5:27 pm

    I would like to see the Inquirer address the fact that DVC administration and campus police threatened me with physical violence (“we’re gonna put hands on you”) and with forcible removal from campus for “violating Project Truth’s 1st ammendment right to freedom of speech” by standing where and how I was in the photo accompanying this article.

    [Reply]

  2. Sarah on April 12th, 2018 5:06 am

    Why would you release the student’s name when no charges have been filed and a case is under investigation? That’s a violation of their privacy.

    [Reply]

    Mahrukh Siddiqui Reply:
    April 12th, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    Hello,
    It is our policy to name people arrested on campus.

    [Reply]

  3. Alexander on April 12th, 2018 6:41 am

    I thought it was really cool to see another group’s view on such an important social issue. Surprising in today’s culture they were quite amiable and respectful. I wish I could say the same about the majority of the protesters representing this college. Ironically, when passing by one of the displays on Monday, I overheard Rhianna Taylor shout at the anti-abortion team , “I don’t care about respect.” Later in that chant she even said that the outside team was being polite and respectful.

    I just happened to be visiting Diablo Valley College that day, and I will say that I hope fellow students will see that people can strongly disagree with each other but still be tolerant in the sense of maintaining civility. I am now becoming convinced that I will not pursue coming to DVC to continue my studies as I would rather learn from a college or university that promotes and practices civility and respectful exchanges of thought. After all, it is college, and that is what we are supposed to do: learn different schools of thought and figure out what is true.

    [Reply]

  4. Bella Martinez on April 12th, 2018 11:20 am

    This is a college campus. Grow up and engage in respectful dialogue – that is what higher education is all about.

    [Reply]

By commenting, you give The Inquirer permission to quote, reprint or edit your words. Comments should be brief, have a positive or constructive tone, and stay on topic. If the commenter wants to bring something to The Inquirer’s attention, it should be relevant to the DVC community. Posts can politely disagree with The Inquirer or other commenters. Comments should not use abusive, threatening, offensive or vulgar language. They should not be personal attacks or celebrations of other people’s tragedies. They should not overtly or covertly contain commercial advertising. And they should not disrupt the forum. Editors may warn commenters or delete comments that violate this policy. Repeated violations may lead to a commenter being blocked. Public comments should not be anonymous or come from obviously fictitious accounts. To privately or anonymously bring something to the editors’ attention, contact them.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Pro-life advocacy leads to conflict in the commons

    News

    Women’s Empowerment club details harassment, DVC inaction

  • Pro-life advocacy leads to conflict in the commons

    News

    Investigation into ex-4CD trustee president found sexual harassment allegation valid

  • Pro-life advocacy leads to conflict in the commons

    News

    The newly formed safety committee moves forward with proposed safety measures

  • Pro-life advocacy leads to conflict in the commons

    News

    Drone Policy coming to DVC in the near future

  • Pro-life advocacy leads to conflict in the commons

    News

    Alayne Stieglitz: New director of the Children’s Center at DVC

  • Pro-life advocacy leads to conflict in the commons

    News

    Reducing stress workshop through yoga

  • Pro-life advocacy leads to conflict in the commons

    News

    ASDVC goes to Washington D.C. to advocate for our students

  • Pro-life advocacy leads to conflict in the commons

    News

    ASDVC approves funding to provide meals to remaining Inter-Club Council meetings

  • Pro-life advocacy leads to conflict in the commons

    News

    New Social Justice major brings fresh perspective on Race and Gender in America

  • Pro-life advocacy leads to conflict in the commons

    News

    Tim Farley’s 4CD resignation stopped a sexual harassment investigation

Menu
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.
Pro-life advocacy leads to conflict in the commons