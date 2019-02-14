Safety tips spread to DVC students

As the semester comes around, a significant number of crimes on campus involve burglaries in the DVC parking lot. (Summer Pagan/The Inquirer).

As the semester comes around, a significant number of crimes on campus involve burglaries in the DVC parking lot. (Summer Pagan/The Inquirer).

At the start of this semester, Diablo Valley College sent out safety tips due to the existence of burglaries on campus. Burglaries aren’t uncommon on the Pleasant Hill campus, and several have happened already since the semester begun. However, there are ways students can protect their cars and belongings as well as stay safe while on and off the campus.

The most valuable advice according to Lt. Ryan Huddleston can give to students and teachers coming back for the spring semester, and really anyone who drives a car.

“Put stuff in your trunk, don’t leave it on the car seat.” said Huddleston.

With the size of the parking lots and the number of cars, there are many opportunities for burglary. To avoid this, students, teachers, and employees of DVC should keep their belongings safe. To do so, individuals are advised to keep their belongings in their cars away from valuable out of sight, either in the glove compartment or in the trunk.

Huddleston suggested that everyone should get into the habit of checking their car before leaving, even when in hurry. This quick check and a minute spent by putting stuff away from the seats can save students a lot of time and money, keeping their cars out of trouble and valuables safe.

“We know how hard people work for the things,” said Huddleston, noting that the burglaries are something the Police Department takes very seriously. The burglaries were reported to happen in parking lots 4 and 8 and the overflow parking lot. Huddleston said that the police don’t see any trend developing so far, but if one appears, they will adjust their patrolling patterns.

However, burglaries often don’t happen only in the parking lots; there are many other places and situations where students should be more careful and not leave their belongings out of their sight.

“As tedious as it can be, take your stuff with you,” advised Huddleston, saying that people often leave their books, phones, or wallets unattended while on campus; in the library, cafeteria, or in classes, creating more opportunity for crime to happen. Even a quick trip to a printer in the library or a short bathroom break gives enough time for their belongings to be stolen.

Students can find more information on personal safety, personal property safety, and vehicle safety on the DVC website or on the Police Services’ website.

A message with several safety tips from the Police Services was also sent out through email to all students, including advice to “use the buddy system”. DVC advises students to walk with friends or classmates, especially in the parking lots or trail systems. Other means for students to stay safe include staying alert and reducing the use of electronics while on their way from one class to another or when walking in the parking lots.

At all times, students are encouraged to report any and all suspicious activities to the Police Department at 925-686-5547.