Earthquake hits Pleasant Hill, shuts down 4CD Office

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake rattled the Bay Area the night of Oct. 14, with the epicenter in Walnut Creek and Pleasant Hill. The earthquake was felt at 10:33 p.m.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake struck from areas in Chico to Lake Tahoe, with the strongest shaking felt in the Pleasant Hill and Concord.

The District Office in Martinez lost power when the quake struck. Minor damage was reported at the building. According to Vicki Gordon, head of the District Board of Contra Costa Community College District, file cabinets and drawers spilled out but nothing major to the infrastructure was affected.

As of today, Oct. 15, the head of facilities operation and head of IT are working at the office to check pipes, the infrastructure, and making sure the systems are shut down.

According to Gordon, the district office will be opened Wednesday.

The Director of Marketing and Communications at Diablo Valley College, Chrisanne Knox, stated that no damages have been reported on campus from the earthquake. If any damage is reported, the President’s Office will be notified.

Since last night, 10 earthquakes have struck Pleasant Hill, all minor magnitudes.