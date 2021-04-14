ASDVC 2021-2022 General Election Voting is Now Open

The Associated Students of Diablo Valley College 2021-2022 Executive Officer election will be open until 1 p.m on Thursday, April 15. Take a look at the Voter’s Guide to learn about the candidates and then vote here.

President: Yusuf Bello, Isuru Dias and Zhangyang Zhou

Vice President of Executive: Affairs Mannie Manzone

Vice President of Legislative: Affairs Kevin Li

Controller: Colby Bergstad

Parliamentarian: Wenjie Liang

Director of Activities: Steven Dominic Sahar

Diversity Affairs Officer: Hyunmin Chung

Director of Public Relations: Natania Wong

Student government is an important part of a thriving campus community. To learn more about ASDVC, check out their page at asdvc.org.