ASDVC 2021-2022 General Election Voting is Now Open
April 14, 2021
The Associated Students of Diablo Valley College 2021-2022 Executive Officer election will be open until 1 p.m on Thursday, April 15. Take a look at the Voter’s Guide to learn about the candidates and then vote here.
President: Yusuf Bello, Isuru Dias and Zhangyang Zhou
Vice President of Executive: Affairs Mannie Manzone
Vice President of Legislative: Affairs Kevin Li
Controller: Colby Bergstad
Parliamentarian: Wenjie Liang
Director of Activities: Steven Dominic Sahar
Diversity Affairs Officer: Hyunmin Chung
Director of Public Relations: Natania Wong
Student government is an important part of a thriving campus community. To learn more about ASDVC, check out their page at asdvc.org.