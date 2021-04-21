Spring Highlights: Check Out Lit Week, Happening April 26-29

Celebrate the written word by participating in DVC’s Spring 2021 Virtual Literature Week. Hear readings from published authors, faculty, and students. Literature Week happens twice a year at DVC, during the fall and spring semesters. Spring Literature Week also includes a creative writing contest. All events are free and will take place via Zoom: https://4cd.zoom.us/j/91627701217. Contact Rayshell Clapper for more info at [email protected]

April 26, 2021, at 2:30 p.m.-4:00 p.m. Featured Readers from DVC English Faculty and Staff include:

Alan Haslam

Ivan Hobson

Ana Maria (Ia) Carbonell

Anne Kingsley

April 27, 2021, 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Featured Reader: Jade Cho

April 28, 2021, 11:10 p.m. – 12:35 p.m. Reader: DVC Literary Contest Winners: see above

April 29, 2020, 11:10 p.m. – 12:35 p. m. Featured Reader: Jenn Givhan

A little about the featured readers:

Jade Cho is a writer and educator from Oakland, CA. She is the author of In the Tongue of Ghosts (First Word Press, 2016) and her poems have appeared in Apogee, BOAAT, The Offing, and elsewhere. She is an alum of June Jordan’s Poetry for the People at UC Berkeley and a co-founder of The Root Slam, an award-winning Bay Area poetry venue. She holds a BA in Ethnic Studies from UC Berkeley and is an MFA candidate in poetry at Arizona State University.

Jenn Givhan is a Mexican-American/Chicana from the Southwestern desert and the recipient of poetry fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and PEN/Rosenthal Emerging Voices. She is the author of four full-length poetry collections, most recently Rosa’s Einstein(Camino Del Sol Poetry Series), two chapbooks, and the novels Trinity Sight (which won a Southwest Book Award) and Jubilee, both from Blackstone Publishing. Her poetry, fiction, and creative nonfiction have appeared in The New Republic, The Nation, POETRY, TriQuarterly, The Boston Review, The Rumpus, Salon, and many others. She’s received New Ohio Review’s Poetry Prize, Phoebe Journal’s Greg Grummer Poetry Prize, the Pinch Journal Poetry Prize, and Cutthroat’s Joy Harjo Poetry Prize. Givhan raises her children in New Mexico.

In other news from the DVC English Department, congratulations to all of the winners of the Spring 2021 DVC Literary Contest:

Creative Nonfiction Winners

First Place: Danny, Morris, “The Hike”

Second Place: Cianna Book, “Treatment Kid”

Third Place: – Hali Loyd, “The Pit”

Poetry Winners

First Place: Kelly Autumn, “Be Careful, I Pinch”

Second Place: Sarah Jimison, “My Catalogue of Fears”

Third Place: “I Don’t Look for Butterflies Anymore,” Tess Manto

Prose Winners

First Place: Joe Chung, “Four-Two-Nine”

Second Place: Stephanie Pick, “Wraith”

Third Place: Samantha Snider, “How to Date a Millennial Boy (Executive, Techie, or Burnout)”