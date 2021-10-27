DVC Offering Incentive Payments to Vaccinated Students Through Nov. 1

Students in the Contra Costa Community College District who are planning to register for Spring 2022 in-person courses, or use other in-person campus services, are required to provide proof of vaccination or an approved exemption by Nov. 1.

As an incentive for “helping to keep our communities safe,” the 4CD has offered $150 to all students who meet the Nov. 1 deadline. The payment is scheduled to arrive via check by mid-December.

Students in the DVC community should have by now received multiple emails in recent weeks with the subject line: “DVC Students: Submit Proof of Vaccination.” The form can be found here and takes only several minutes to complete.

It requires the individual’s name, student ID number, the brand of vaccination (Pfizer, Moderna, etc), and a picture of the official vaccine card. Once the form has been filled out and submitted, a confirmation email should arrive in your inbox.

According to an email from DVC’s marketing and media design director, Brandy Howard, “the vaccine requirement and the related incentive are both part of a districtwide initiative that [was] coordinated by district staff as approved by our elected Governing Board.”

Associate Vice Chancellor Kelly Schelin said she had convened a vaccine requirement planning task force in September, which was composed of administrators, faculty, and classified leaders from across the district.

In an email to The Inquirer, Schelin wrote that “input from this group shaped the vaccine requirement implementation and initially suggested we explore providing an incentive to students who become vaccinated by November 1.”

Students who choose to only take online classes in Spring 2022, and have no intention of visiting any of the district’s campuses or facilities, are not required to upload their vaccine status or information. But those students are also eligible to receive the incentive, according to the district, and are likewise encouraged to submit their proof of vaccine by Nov. 1.

For further questions about how COVID-19 is impacting 4CD and its campuses, check the district website and its list of FAQs concerning vaccine requirements.