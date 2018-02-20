Letter to Editor

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

I’m writing in response to your Feb. 14 editorial “Why we name sources.”

There are two issues I’d like to address.

First, I find the disconnect between the article and the large photo troubling.

In the article, the editorial board elaborates on how it balances anonymous sourcing with the principle of transparency.

Citing two different examples, the board contrasts its naming of Dr. Albert Ponce with the decision to withhold the name of a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals student.

Yet, the photo of Dr. Ponce is digitized as though his identity needs to be masked.

We all know the adage that a picture speaks a thousand words. This photo says either there is something Dr. Ponce needs to hide, or that Dr. Ponce ought to hide. Neither is correct.

Second, the article describes Dr. Ponce’s public lecture as a “speech,” as sharing “political viewpoints,” giving “opinion” and speaking his “truth.”

In fact, Dr. Ponce was sharing knowledge and analysis —not opinion or viewpoints— based on his years of education and academic research.

Dr. Ponce is a full-time faculty member at Diablo Valley College. He holds a Ph.D. from UCLA in political science, and specializes in race, ethnicity and politics. In the incident cited, he was giving a public lecture at DVC in his capacity as faculty with expertise in American racial politics at a time when the country is struggling to understand an upsurge in white supremacy.

The right-wing is indeed on a witch hunt against Dr. Ponce precisely because they want to shut down his ability to share his knowledge about the long history of racism in this country.

The Contra Costa Community College District policy on Academic Freedom states that the District “affirms its belief in the academic freedom of faculty, management and students to teach, study, conduct research, write and challenge viewpoints without undue restriction.”

The DVC Inquirer can support that policy by more carefully thinking about the images and language it uses so as not to mischaracterize people and events.