Letter to the Editor: Women’s bathrooms lack a basic service

The women’s bathrooms at Diablo Valley College lack a basic service that demands attention.

There is a scant amount of tampon and pad dispensers around campus, which means that a female necessity is being ignored.

According to the California Community College’s student success scorecard based on the 2015-2016 academic year, 51.2% of students on campus were women.

The main two arguments against tampon dispensers in bathrooms is the monthly cost and risk of delinquent actions.

Menstruation is expensive. Time’s journalist Jennifer Weiss-Wolf wrote in an article, “Feminine products are a $2 billion industry in the United States alone.”

An article by SELF magazine stated that, “women in California pay roughly $7 per month” on tampons.

To fulfill the needs of around 9,500 women, non-including staff (sic), the cost is much higher.

According to DVC’s website, the cost of unit per international student is $254 dollars. Adding this with the tuition of resident students, the college could easily afford to buy a few boxes of tampons each month.

I believe that DVC should offer free tampons and pads around campus. If dispensers inside bathrooms involve a risk of delinquencies, then they should be available at offices inside the student services building, thus ensuring a safe circulation.

Working out this issue shows that DVC cares for its female students and staff, while confronting the taboos around menstruation.