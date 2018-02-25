Florida school shooting re-opens old wounds

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Nearly a week after the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, students at Diablo Valley College are fed up.

We are nearly entering the third month of 2018 and we’re already on our eighth school shooting.

Across the nation students and parents are calling for change.

“It’s sad that this keeps happening… and so regularly. Something should have been done earlier,” said Dion Medina, 19, social work and communications major at DVC.

With the knowledge that the FBI received a tip not once but twice warning of a potential threat, this only adds to the outrage.

Many students feel something needs to be done, but just don’t know what.

The NRA claims that any change or limitations put upon guns would be an infringement of the Second Amendment.

On the other hand, an assault rifle being classified as a self-defense weapon seems a bit far-fetched; with the AR-15 being the prime choice of weapon by school shooters, a change needs to be made.

“I’m so sick and tired of hearing about school shootings, it’s too common now,” said Sarah Wolf, 21, psychology major. “It’s preventable. There needs to be restrictions.”

Even more frustrating is the fact that nearly a year ago a federal appeals court considered whether a Maryland law banning assault weapons was unconstitutional.

The law was passed in the aftermath of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre when 20 children between the ages of 6 and 7 were killed.

The court ruled that the ban on assault weapons like the one Stoneman shooter, Nikolas Cruz, used was constitutional.

This was not the first time a federal appeals court ruled that a ban on assault weapons was permissible under the Second Amendment.

It was actually the fourth time in the past decade. In fact, no federal appeals court has ever held that assault weapons are protected. Sandy Hook, Pulse Nightclub, Mandalay Bay and now the Stoneman shootings have all contributed to federal appeals courts holding firm on their decision to ban assault weapons.

“I think it’s almost impossible to really change anything, it’s more than just the guns, it’s mental health,” said Kevin Wottrich, 18, undecided. “I don’t think anything needs to be done to the Second Amendment, in some situations guns are needed.”

With the division between what needs to be done and what can be done growing, students at DVC and nation wide can only wait and see if this tragedy will finally get Congress to act.