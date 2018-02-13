Letter to the editor: Victims of bullying and abuse

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Dear Editor:

I believe that most of us Americans have been victims of bullying and/or some form of abuse at some time in or lives. As a former counselor and therapist, I worked with and tried to help many victims of everyday bullying, as well as various other forms of abuse.

I found that their biggest problem and issue they dealt with was that they did not stand up to their bullies and abusers. The best question that I have ever heard a counselor or therapist ask their clients and patients relative to this was the following:

“What parts of yourself don’t you love that allows you to let this bully or abuser to continue to mistreat and abuse you?”

This question prompted many people to finally make some change in their lives and to walk away from and leave their abusers.