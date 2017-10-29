Vikings Volleyball falls to Folsom Lake

Close Members of Diablo Valley College's women's volleyball team play back a ball against Folsom Lake College in Pleasant Hill, California on Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Members of Diablo Valley College's women's volleyball team play back a ball against Folsom Lake College in Pleasant Hill, California on Wednesday, October 18, 2017





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Coming off a 3-0 loss away at Modesto Junior College, Diablo Valley College’s volleyball team welcomed Big 8 conference leaders, Folsom Lake College, (16-2), to their home.

The Vikings (6-10) were hoping to upset the FLC Falcons, but their chances took an early in the first set blow after outside hitter Marcella Pittam went down with a leg injury with the game at a young 3-4 scoreline. DVC stayed competitive, with both teams trading points into the teens until FLC went on a run from their 19th point on to close out set one.

Set two wasn’t any prettier, as the Vikings had trouble getting into any sort of rhythm. After trading points early, FLC went on two separate runs to pull away from the Vikings.

DVC’s head coach Jackie Ponciano-Babb called a timeout with the girls down 8-12 to try to calm the storm but ultimately FLC couldn’t do much wrong, winning the second set 25-13.

Finally, things started to click for the Vikings in the third set. FLC came out strong, coming out to a 12-6 lead. The previous sets may not have shown much, but our Vikings dug deep, turning the set around to the tune of a 15-14 lead before the Falcons called a timeout. Unfortunately, the Vikings lost the momentum they had going into the timeout, and FLC took the lead not long after. Ponciano-Babb called a timeout with her team down 18-20 to try to spark another turnaround, but to no avail. FLC closed the game out 25-21 to win the match in straight sets, 3-0.

DVC falls to 6-11 overall, 1-8 in conference play. FLC is now 17-2, 8-1 in conference play. The Vikings are at home their next game, playing Santa Rosa on October 25.