Vikings pull off upset against top ranked Folsom Lake

DVC celebrates their 2-1 victory over top ranked Folsom Lake at Viking Field on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Luis Lopez, Staff member
November 1, 2017

In one of Diablo Valley College’s biggest games of the year, the Vikings managed to stun California’s top ranked team, Folsom Lake, 2-1.

“That is season making for us right now, because that game can determine hosting playoffs. With us playing that well that could propel us to the final four,” said sophomore forward, Noelle Lemos.

Lemos put the Vikings on the board at the 20-minute mark off an assist from Megan Melara.

The goal was Lemos’ 22nd of the year and put her at second on the state scoring list.

“That’s my job up there, put the ball in the net and we got it done today,” said Lemos.

Folsom Lake forward Rylie Spitzer would eventually tie it up for the Falcons at the 30-minute mark.

The game was level until the 72 minute mark, when Erica MacDonald would score what would turn out to the game winning goal.

“It felt very good, I know how important this game was and that goal was to possess and keep our composure throughout the remainder of the game was really important,” said MacDonald.

As soon as the final whistle blew, the Vikings stormed the field and and began to celebrate.

“It’s huge in a lot of ways. It’s obviously going to help us a lot in the standings,” said coach Cailin Mullins.

“Our goal is to host in the first round. We’re kind of hovering at the edge of that right now and this should give us the opportunity to get ourselves there,” said Mullins. “Today they went out and they went all in, they did everything as we asked, they competed hard and worked together.”

With last Tuesday’s game in the books, the Vikings have now won three straight games, have a record of 10-4-3 overall and sit at fifth place in the conference.

