Recap: Baseball drops finale to San Joaquin Delta

The Diablo Valley College baseball team came into their final game against San Joaquin Delta with hope of evening their record at 9-9, but were defeated by the Mustangs by a final score of 20-7.

The game did not start off well for DVC as the Mustangs scored four runs in the top of the first inning. Starting pitcher Christiaan Herkemij only lasted four innings while giving up five runs and seven hits to the Mustang offense. The Vikings had five more pitchers after Herkemij that came into the game, all of whom did not last more than three innings.

The Vikings bats were not quite as loud as the Mustangs were. Third basemen Bill Ralston had two hits, scored two runs, and collected two RBIs (runs batted in). First basemen Dante Peretti had two hits, scored one run, and collected two RBIs. The rest of the lineup was fairly quiet. Right fielder Khalid Johnson also managed to get a base hit and even score a run, but it was not enough as DVC still lost by 13 runs.

The Vikings now return home to take on Santa Rosa Junior College in their first game at Viking Stadium since Feb 19 against Cabrillo. The match will take place on March 12 at 2:30 p.m.