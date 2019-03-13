Game Recap: Vikings mauled by Bear Cubs, sixth conference loss

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Diablo Valley College baseball team took on Santa Rosa Junior College Bear Cubs, but lost by a final score of 9-3. The team seems to be in a funk, given they’ve lost seven of their last eight games.

Pitcher Mike Manley got the ball to start the game for the Vikings. Right away he gave up a run in the bottom of the first inning to Santa Rosa. Manley lasted six innings, walked two batters, gave up seven runs and 11 hits. He ended up suffering the loss, and Manley’s pitching record is now 3-3. Pitchers Ryan Craig and Joe Griffin each pitched one inning as well.

The Vikings offense was on the quiet side, scoring just three runs. In the top of the sixth inning, second basemen Christian Villa hit a solo home run to put the Vikings on the scoreboard. First basemen Dante Peretti and catcher Jonathon Waite each scored a run, however it was not enough to overcome the nine points put up by the Bear Cubs.

The Vikings will return home to play their next game at their field on Thursday at 3:30p.m. This is the first time since Feb. 19 that the team has played a home match. They will take on Santa Rosa for the second time in their three game series.