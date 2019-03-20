Vikings drop game one of three game series to the Modesto Pirates

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Diablo Valley College baseball team faced off against the Modesto Pirates, but lost by a final score of 7-1. This is the sixth consecutive match in which the baseball team has come out for the worse. Their struggles continued today as they only scored one run and had six hits as a team. Shortstop Nick Simmons did express his thoughts on the situation that the Vikings are currently in.

“We’re just in a little bit of a funk right now,” said Simmons. “I got confidence in all our guys that we’re going to turn it around.”

Pitcher Mike Manley got the ball to start the game for the Vikings, but only lasted one 2/3 of an inning while giving up four runs and five hits. Manley’s teammate Devin Murtha came in to pitch following him and lasted two 1/3 innings while only giving up one run to the Modesto offense. After Murtha was done pitching, Ryan Craig came in at the mound for the Vikings, pitching two innings and striking out one batter. Later on, pitcher Joe Griffin came in to pitch and went two innings and did not give up any runs.

“Just trusting my fastball and throwing it for a strike and getting ahead in the count,” said Griffin.

The Vikings next game will be against the Pirates on their turf this Thursday. Now that the team’s seen them play at least once, they might try to approach the next game with a different strategy. Right fielder Christian Villa talked about how important it is to get to Modesto early.

“It’s important, because we saw their closers,” said Villa. “We got to hop on the starter first, and then have our bullpen close it out.”

Left fielder Khalid Johnson did express some good that came out of the game today against Modesto, despite the loss.

“We competed,” said Johnson. “I think we’ll win sometime.”