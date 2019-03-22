Recap: Baseball breaks 6-game losing streak, take down the Pirates

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Viking’s went on the road to play the second game of the series against the Modesto Pirates, grabbing a win 7-2. Though the team was triumphant, baseball has gone through a rough stretch of games, going 1-9 in their last 10 matches.

Starting pitcher Nick Krauth got the ball Thursday afternoon and had a stellar game to help end the Viking’s losing streak, pitching a complete game and only allowing one hit and striking out six batters, improving his record to 3-3. Krauth leads the conference in overall innings pitched by 13.2 innings according to the CCCAA website, lowering his ERA (estimated run average) to a stingy 2.29. Krauth is also fourth in strikeouts in the Big 8, with a total of 57.

The Viking’s out hit Modesto 8-1, with three players getting multiple hits in the line-up. Led by freshman third basemen Bill Ralston-who was a problem for Modesto-going 2-3 on his at bats, drawing 2 walks and scoring a run for the team. The offense finally began firing all cylinders on the road where they actually have a better record of 7-4 compared to 2-7 at home.

After the long sought after win, the Viking’s improve to 9-14 overall, looking to redeem themselves at home again and take the series against Modesto on Saturday March, 23 at 1:00 p.m.