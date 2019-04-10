Recap: Vikings Baseball lose high scoring game against Sacramento City in series opener

Diablo Valley College baseball went on the road to play against Sacramento City College where they fell on a final score of 12-9. The baseball record falls to 12-19.

Despite out hitting Sacramento 9-8, the Vikings didn’t help themselves on Wednesday afternoon, committing a sloppy six errors which puts pressure on the pitcher because they have to pitch more with traffic on the bases. The Vikings had a 3-1 lead going to the bottom of the third but the errors of the infield got to them as Sacramento tied the game in the bottom of the inning. In the fifth, Sacramento blew the game open, scoring nine runs to take a 12-4 lead after the Vikings committed two errors in the inning. DVC scored two more runs in the eighth inning which then made it a 12-5 game. The players tried to make a rally late in the ninth inning where they scored four runs but turned out to be too late as they eventually fell 12-9. The positives to take from the game is the Vikings had three players hit for two RBI’s each and the team drew nine walks against Sacramento’s pitching.

Baseball is coming home and will try to even the series on Thursday, April 11 at 2:30 p.m.