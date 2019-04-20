Baseball triumphs with shutout over Folsom Lake

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Diablo Valley College baseball team faced off against Folsom Lake, claiming victory with a final score of 6-0. The bats were hot on Thursday afternoon as the Vikings offense clicked on all cylinders, obtaining 15 hits in the game.

The key to their win was the continued dominance of starting pitcher Nick Krauth, who pitched for another complete game, needing only 102 pitches. This complete game adds to his complete game total, standing at three and lowers his overall ERA to 2.14.

According to Krauth, “the fast ball my slider and changeup all felt good today and were working, I just tried getting ahead of hitters keeping my pitches in the strike zone, and letting my defense get to work.”

Starting first baseman Dante Peretti who finished 3-4 with a run, and when asked what it’s been like watching Nick go out and pitch every couple days, he laughed, saying “I’m glad I don’t have to face Nick and I’m glad that he’s on my team.”

The Vikings got on base to start the game, obtaining an early run after second baseman Christian Villa opened up the game with a single. Shortstop Nick Simmons followed it up with a RBI triple to give the team a 1-0 lead with two batters into the game. Bill Ralston, the third hole hitter, grounded to the shortstop and in doing so, earned himself an RBI, giving the team a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Micheal Theisen singled and advanced to second on the throw that scored Peretti to add to the lead. In the second inning, the sixth inning and the eighth inning the team added a run each in those inning which gave it the end result of 6-0.

Todays starting right fielder Zach Schuler when asked how important it was to get on the board early “it was very important when we get ahead early we all get looser and I feel like we play better that way.”

The next game for the Vikings is Saturday, April 20 at 1:00 p.m., where they’ll go on the road for the final game of the series where they’re going to look for the complete sweep.