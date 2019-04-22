Recap: DVC makes big splash at Big 8 Swimming Championships, earning several top five finishing spots

A DVC swimmer races in breaststroke during the Big 8 Championships at DVC, which took place from April 18 through April 20. (Samantha Laurey, Inquirer)

It was a busy weekend at Diablo Valley College as the men and women’s swim team competed in the 2019 Big 8 Swimming Championships. The event took place from April 18 to April 20, and consisted of a number of events.

DVC swimmer Ashley Hornbuckle participated in the women’s 500 yard freestyle on Thursday, and took home fifth place in the finals. She made quite a splash for the school, finishing in the top five for their event. On Saturday, her performance went swimmingly as she took home third place in the women’s 1650 yards freestyle event.

Also on Thursday, the men’s 500 yard freestyle took place as DVC student athlete Kenneth Suhaili took home second place in the finals. Suhaili also took home fourth place in the men’s 400 yard individual medley on Friday. Student Troy Fournier, who was in the same competition as Suhaili, took home fourth place. Two days later, Fournier received second place for his efforts in the men’s 1650 yard freestyle event.

During the men’s 400 yard breaststroke competition, which occurred Friday, three of the top five finishers from that event were from DVC. The students who were finishers took home third, fourth, and fifth place. Respectfully, they were Christain Henry, Jon Mui, and Adam Fishbaugh.

After their exceptional performance, the next time they meet will be May 2 in East Los Angeles for the California Community College Athletic Association State Championships.