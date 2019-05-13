Softball head coach Dennis Luquet tapped as new baseball head coach
May 13, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
After the retirement of former Diablo Valley College baseball head coach Steve Ward, head softball coach Dennis Luquet has been chosen to coach baseball. The school confirmed his selection in a tweet this past Thursday. It’s unknown at the moment wether any other candidates were up for consideration, or who will replace Luquet.
Luquet coached DVC baseball during the 2012-13, then transitioning to softball after Ward was rehired by Viking Athletics in 2013. In his first season coaching softball, the team went all the way to Big 8 Championships, finishing second to Cosumnes River College. Despite the loss, this feat helped cement Luquet as a reliable coach.
Baseball at DVC has been in a rough patch for several years, losing six straight seasons since the 2013-14 season. This past year, the Vikings went 15-22 overall and 8-16 in conference. Additionally, softball suffered this past season, with an overall 9-27 record and 4-17 conference record. Though the slump has been real, Luquet’s familiarity and experience with both sports is encouraging for the program.
Staff member, fall 2018.
Sports editor, spring 2019.
By commenting, you give The Inquirer permission to quote, reprint or edit your words. Comments should be brief, have a positive or constructive tone, and stay on topic. If the commenter wants to bring something to The Inquirer’s attention, it should be relevant to the DVC community. Posts can politely disagree with The Inquirer or other commenters. Comments should not use abusive, threatening, offensive or vulgar language. They should not be personal attacks or celebrations of other people’s tragedies. They should not overtly or covertly contain commercial advertising. And they should not disrupt the forum. Editors may warn commenters or delete comments that violate this policy. Repeated violations may lead to a commenter being blocked. Public comments should not be anonymous or come from obviously fictitious accounts. To privately or anonymously bring something to the editors’ attention, contact them.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.