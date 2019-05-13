The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

Softball head coach Dennis Luquet tapped as new baseball head coach

DVC names Dennis Luquet Head Baseball Coach.
DVC names Dennis Luquet Head Baseball Coach. (DVC Athletics)

Gavin Rock, Sports Editor
May 13, 2019

After the retirement of former Diablo Valley College baseball head coach Steve Ward, head softball coach Dennis Luquet has been chosen to coach baseball. The school confirmed his selection in a tweet this past Thursday. It’s unknown at the moment wether any other candidates were up for consideration, or who will replace Luquet.

Luquet coached DVC baseball during the 2012-13, then transitioning to softball after Ward was rehired by Viking Athletics in 2013. In his first season coaching softball, the team went all the way to Big 8 Championships, finishing second to Cosumnes River College. Despite the loss, this feat helped cement Luquet as a reliable coach.

Baseball at DVC has been in a rough patch for several years, losing six straight seasons since the 2013-14 season. This past year, the Vikings went 15-22 overall and 8-16 in conference. Additionally, softball suffered this past season, with an overall 9-27 record and 4-17 conference record. Though the slump has been real, Luquet’s familiarity and experience with both sports is encouraging for the program.

About the Writer
Gavin Rock, Sports editor

Staff member, fall 2018.

Sports editor, spring 2019.

