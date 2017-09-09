Top 10 best apps for back to school

It’s that dreaded time of the year, back to school. Coming back to school we all have our own ways on how to cope with the loads of homework and the essays we have to write. To help with school and life in general here’s some of the best apps for getting back to the school grind.

1. Spotify

We all need a way to unwind from the week loaded with school work and things that take up to much space in our minds; listening to music on Spotify is amazing way to do that. You can search different music genres, and they also have amazing playlist set up for what type of mood you could be in. Theres a free subscription, or you can get the $4.99 a month if your a college student.

2. OneNote

Microsoft OneNote is a great app for taking notes on. With this amazing app you can record lecture audio and also snap photos of the whiteboard while handwriting your notes, though handwriting is best with a stylus and tablet. Multitasking at its finest. Another advantage is you can back up all your notes to the cloud with Microsoft Onedrive or Office 365.

3. Newspaper apps like WSJ or SFC

Want to stay in the loop with today politics, but don’t want to carry around a newspaper with you? Having the Wall Street Journal App or the San Fransisco Chronicle App on your phone, can keep you in the know with everything happening in todays economy and events happening in your area! Who doesn’t like their news on the go?

4. Duolingo

Duolingo is a great app to learn a new language. It’s also a wonderful app because you can do it all on your own time! They have lots of different languages to learn from Spanish to French; also this app is totally free so you don’t have to pay anything for learning a new language!

5. Canvas

Having this Canvas app will definitely save your life during the school semesters. The Canvas app can help you keep track of the assignments you have in class, also you can email your teachers if you have a question. Using it will keep that grade point average looking good in no time!

6. TED

This app will make you feel like you can talk about just everything and anything. The TED talk app has numerous videos on education, business, science, technology, and lots more from reputable people all around the world. Plus, who doesn’t like having a little more knowledge to share?

7. Venmo

Don’t have cash on you at the moment to pay your friend back for the coffee they just bought you? Well, no worries! With Venmo you can send them cash through this amazing app. All you have to do is sign up, link your card, and your send it to go. Now your friend has their cash and you have your coffee!

8. Mint

We all get a little carried away with losing track on what were spending our money on. Well now with the Mint app we can see how much were spending and how much we need to save. With this app your bank account will be looking better by the end of the week, now you can stop spending money on things you don’t need but want!

9. LinkedIn

Having a LinkedIn profile will help you with your future career. Having the app will keep you connected with your LinkedInconnections and can also help you look for future internships and give you a chance to message a company that you might want to work for later in life.

10. Quizlet

Need to study for an upcoming exam? Have no fears with the Quizlet flashcard app you can make flashcards for anything you need to study for. The app is free, and all you have to do is sign up and you’re on your way to studying like a pro!