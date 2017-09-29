“The Mystery of Edwin Drood” comes to DVC





Elizabeth Martinié as Rosa Bud, Kayla Wilder as Edwin Drood, and drama department chair Lisa Drummond, from left to right, rehearse "The Mystery of Edwin Drood" on Sept. 19, 2017.

The classic and spontaneous play, “The Mystery of Edwin Drood” will be put on by Diablo Valley College’s drama department from October 20 though November 5.

“The Mystery of Edwin Drood is a hilarious, whodunit mystery musical that allows the audience to enter the action and in the end become the ultimate detectives,” said director Lisa Drummond.

This play is like no other play the drama department has put om.

Set during the 1890’s in England in an English music hall, the show has provided the cast a chance to learn about English music hall style.

“This show is like English Music Hall meets Clue and it’s a good time from start to finish. Everyone should be prepared to have a lot of fun, and do a little detective work,” said actress Kayla Wilder, who plays lead role of Edwin Drood.

The show doesn’t follow the typical style where every night the cast performs the same thing. Instead, it relies heavily on audience interaction.

The audience helps choose the ending of the show each night, meaning it will be slightly different each time they perform.

“All the actors, musicians, and technicians must learn multiple endings of the show, and be ready to perform whichever ending the audience chooses on a nightly basis,” said Drummond.

Wilder has been involved with theater ever since she was in 8th grade and this is her biggest part yet.

“Portraying an upright, masculine Englishman is very much out of my zone, but it’s been really fun,” said Wilder. “A challenge at times, but a good one.”

Musical director Enrico Banson played the role of Jasper as a professional actor, which has helped him in guiding this production.

“I’m excited for this production because it’s truly unlike anything DVC has experienced,” said Banson.

Tickets for the show will be $11 for students, $16 for seniors and staff and $21 for general admission.

The show will be playing on Fridays and Saturdays starting at 8 p.m. from Oct. 20 through November 5, as well as matinees on Sunday Oct. 29 and November 5, which start at 2:30 p.m.

The drama department at DVC has a good reputation when it comes to the shows that they put on. With “The Mystery of Edwin Drood” being such a different story than most of the other plays they have done, it should be a great turnout.

