Diablo Valley College swimmer eyes 2020 Olympics

Abdallah Mahgoub practicing the breaststroke during warmups at the Diablo Valley College pool in Pleasant Hill, California on Feb. 22, 2018.

Diablo Valley College swimmer, Abdallah Mahgoub, has a very good chance of being part of the Egyptian national swimming team for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Mahgoub has been noticed this year thanks to the impressive skills shown while swimming for the Vikings.

Though this is his first year competing, Mahgoub has been swimming on DVC’s team for the past three years.

“He has very good chances on making it for 2020 (the Olympic games),” said swimming head coach Rick Millington. “He has been in touch with the Egyptian federation. He is a very talented swimmer in the U.S., but in Egypt, he is in the top two.”

Thanks to his dual citizenship, Mahgoub has the opportunity to try out for the Egyptian national team a few months before the 2020 Olympics will start.

“I am going to make it into the national team and then they take the top one or top two for the Olympics,” said Mahgoub.

With two practices every day of the week, Mahgoub is trying to put the odds on his side in order to pursue his dreams saying, “Since my father threw me into the water when I was four, I want to compete at the Olympic games.”

Mahgoub has won all of his races so far in the 200 yard backstroke while swimming for DVC and he is not ready to stop here.

Not only a great swimmer, Mahgoub has also proven to be a great teammate. He has shown intangibles and valuable qualities that can carry on to any potential team he is on in the future.

“He tries to talk to everyone and include everyone. I feel he makes everyone feel more welcome on the team,” said second-year swimmer Kristen Black. “He’s the first one to talk to people…he’s our captain.”

Mahgoub is going to graduate from DVC this summer but is still undecided where he will swim next.

“I take it step by step, I am in contact with CSU Bakersfield for next semester, but swimming is my passion, I love what I do every single day,” said Mahgoub.