Oakland native G-Eazy shines in hometown concert but guest lineup disappoints

G-Eazy performing at the ACL Live Moody Theater in Austin, Texas on February 18, 2018. Photo courtesy of Ralph Arvesen

Most homecomings tend to be highlights, so it was surprising when G-Eazy’s hometown show in Oakland didn’t match the star-studded lineup of guests, like SOBxRBE, P-Lo and his superstar girlfriend Halsey, in his San Francisco show the night before.

But while the March 2 show at the historic Fox Theater in Oakland did see special guests Nef The Pharaoh and Mistah F.A.B., fans really only showed up for one man, the headliner.

The line to get in the sold-out concert started forming hours before the doors opened and extended three blocks around the venue.

“It was worth it for the long line and the rain,” said Janessa Nuñez, child development major at Chico State, who drove three hours just to see G-Eazy perform.

The demographics of the concert consisted mostly of young women from their late teens to 20s who were enamored by G-Eazy’s passion and lyrics.

“I feel like he speaks from his heart,” said Megan Little, 25, who is a preschool teacher from Clayton. “He talks about his mom (and) experiences growing up. He’s very intimate with his music.”

The Oakland show was G-Eazy’s tenth on “The Beautiful & Damned Tour,” named after his latest album.

Like any promotion tour, G-Eazy’s performance featured songs from his latest project while throwing in past hit singles.

The setlist was structured into three acts: “Act I: The Beautiful”, “Act II: The Damned” and “Act III: Epilogue.”

Act I included songs off his new album such as “But a Dream” and “Pray for Me,” with the latter being the first song that had the entire crowd on their feet jumping and singing along to the catchy chorus.

Act II consisted of songs from 2015’s “When It’s Dark Out,” with the most notable highlight being when he performed “Calm Down,” which hit home with the audience as they screamed along to the lyrics accentuating Bay Area pride and culture.

Act III saw G-Eazy perform his biggest hits to date: “Me, Myself & I,” “No Limit” and “Him & I.”

Before Act III, G-Eazy took some time to briefly share his story with the audience.

He spoke of how surreal it was to go from being desperate to get booked at small, local venues in his hometown of Oakland only a few years ago to having a sold-out show in an iconic venue like the Fox.

It’s always an emotional highlight when artists take a moment to reflect on humble beginnings in hopes of inspiring the crowd and G-Eazy, was no different.

Although it was a letdown not seeing Halsey perform especially as she performed 24 hours prior, the crowd was still hyped to see G-Eazy and he delivered; giving his sold-out audience the music they wanted and inspiring the crowd to chase their dreams and have a great time while doing it.