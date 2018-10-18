The ‘Spooky Film Festival’ scares its way to campus

The poster for the "Spooky Film Festival," which was created by Tony Holman. (Courtesy of Mike Milazo)

DVC’s film club presents its third annual “Spooky Film Festival” at 7 p.m. Oct. 18, in the Forum room.

The film festival is a spooky-themed festival during the month of Halloween. Each film is, generally, horror-based.

The festival is comprised of many films from around the world, however, DVC students are prioritized first, as well as local Bay Area student filmmakers, when it comes to submitting films to the festival.

“This is all about putting a spotlight on DVC student filmmakers and local student filmmakers,” said Mike Milazo, host and event coordinator of the festival.

These types of festivals are meant to push and motivate filmmakers so that they can keep on creating new content, Milazo said.

Tony Alfaro, founder of the festival, said, “These screenings are also a great way for filmmakers to network with each other and create new team-ups for future projects.”

Alfaro further says that the goal is to have students who never made a film before leave the festival with a passion to create content with friends who can help bring their film to life.

Audiences should expect, “good short, scary films, all locally made,” said Richard Woodruff, who was the former film club adviser.

Woodruff also says that it’s an opportunity for film club members and various film students, at DVC, to have a chance to make a film for a festival, as well as seeing their films on the big screen.

The submitted short films have a 12-minute limited-length requirement and can be of any genre but must include a horror theme.

After the screening of all presented short films, a question-and-answer segment will follow, having filmmakers engage with the audience and allowing them to conversate about their films.

Towards the end of the festival, a certificate is awarded for audience’s choice. Also, a certificate is awarded for judge’s choice, along with a $50 cash prize.

The festival has a $3 entrance fee at the door.

All proceeds go towards the DVC film club.

