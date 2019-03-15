Behind the Scenes with ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

As the curtain rises to the spring semester, DVC drama department starts their product lineup with “Peter and the Starcatcher.” The show will take place from March 15 to 31 in the Performing Arts Center. The times that the play starts will be on Friday and Saturdays at 8 p.m. along with Sundays, March 24 and March 31 at 2:30 p.m.

“Peter and the Starcatcher” directed by Ed Trujillo, the play is based on a novel written by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson as a prequel to Peter Pan.

Trujillo invites all and their families to come to see the production, so they can be free to use their imaginations along with the cast.

The leading roles of the play are Peter, Molly, Captain Hook, and Black Stache. The characters are going to be played by Kevin Pack as Peter, Hayley Kennen as Molly, and Myles Brown as Captain Hook.

From larger roles to multiple roles, the casting of the show takes on 27 actors when the original play takes only 10, explained by Trujillo. Some students hold up two to three roles in the play to contribute to the liveliness of each scene, giving them as much responsibility as lead roles to practice lines, songs, and each character that they are assigned as.

“It’s hard because we have such a big cast to work with, but we work together really well which makes it really fun,” said Anastasia Nieuwsma, who takes on the roles of cat and teacher.

The cast members prepped for the production during the tech week, where they spend each day getting all the elements together such as costumes, makeup, video, and sound. The day before the show opens, they put all the elements together to fix any last minute things before they open the show to the community.

Stage management is tasked to keep track of the actors, helping them to prepare and to make sure everything backstage is in motion. Gabby Solis is the stage manager along with Shae Mercer and Nick Carvalho, who are two of the three assistant stage managers for “Peter and the Starcatcher.” Before the technical week, they are both responsible for organizing rehearsals and making sure everything goes smoothly.

When tech week comes around, they are in charge of fittings, making sure props are ready, keeping track of lines, and helping with sound, light, and video. The actors and production clock in time that comes out to about 96 hours from the start of rehearsals to now and will double as soon as the show starts.

“As we are backstage, our stage manager (Gabby Solis) is going to be up in the booth telling us when things need to happen and we do our best to communicate that to the crew,” said Mercer.

Everyone has a role to play in the production, all of them practice their part and bring all the magic together for everyone to see.

Ticket prices for adults are $21, seniors are $16, faculty and staff are $16 and students are $11. Tickets are available to buy at DVC drama’s website or at the box office during daytime hours and before the show located at the entrance of the PAC.

Gallery | 2 Photos Samantha Laurey Drama students rehearsing song piece in the music building at DVC Pleasant Hill campus. (Samantha Laurey/The Inquirer)