On Jan. 4, hundreds of police officers overtook Peoples Park to clear out activists and unhoused campers and make way for UC Berkeleys plan to construct student housing. Courtesy of @peoplesparkberkeley, via Instagram.
At People’s Park in Berkeley, a Midnight Operation Sparks Outcry and Resistance
Chancellor Highlights Black History Month and Enrollment Boom in Statewide Schools 
In-N-Out Burger at 8300 Oakport St., Oakland
In-N-OUT of Oakland: Increased Crime Forces First Closure of Burger Franchise
UC Regents Reject Plan to Grant Equal Employment Opportunities to Undocumented Students
Pleasant Hill Park
Pleasant Hill Community Stunned By Fatal Stabbing at Park
Photo Credit: East Bay Times
Former DVC Journalism Professor Dies at Age 80
Albert Ponce, Co-Director of DVCs Social Justice Program
DVC Professors Claim Administration Censored Emails that Supported Gaza Ceasefire
Dark Secrets Unveiled: In Disturbing Court Testimony, Women Allege DVC Professor Assaulted Them In “Sex Dungeon” and On Campus
After Winning Top Competition Honors, DVC Speech & Debate Entertains At Home
One Man Dead After Stabbing at Pleasant Hill Park
Conflict Reignites In Spain Over Catalonia’s Fight for Independence
Letter From Barcelona: Protesters Demand Peace in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
In War-Torn Ukraine, Young People Are Busy Creating Paths for the Future
Military Vets Share Dark Truths About Media Propaganda and America’s War Machine
Author Heather McGhee, speaking at the podium of 4CDs district anniversary conference. Photo by Jennifer Leahy, used with permission from The Contra Costa College Advocate.
Best-Selling Author Calls for Cross-Racial Solidarity at District Conference
A DVC trash can filled with waste, including compostable and recyclable material.
DVC Strives to Go Green with Campus-wide Composting Program
A.I. Gets Down to Business in DVC Speaker Series
Event organizer and Vice President of DVC’s Alpha Gamma Sigma honors society, Kaya Roberts
“You’re Someone’s Type”: Valentine-Themed Blood Drive Helps Save Lives
Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash
Fast Food Fare: How California’s Restaurant Wage Increase Is Impacting Customers
Leader of Palestinian Youth Movement Speaks on History of Israeli-Palestinian Conflict at DVC
DVC Sophomore Launches Mentorship Program to Assist International Students
DVC’s New “Happy Class” Promotes Student Well Being
Navigating the Storm: Strategies to Tackle Finals Week Stress
Students At DVC Transfer Day Gain Insights on Prospective Universities
When Parents Won’t Pay, FAFSA Can Run Afoul of Students’ Needs
Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash
Fast Food Fare: How California’s Restaurant Wage Increase Is Impacting Customers
Selfie by Andre Thompson
“I Have a Greater Appreciation for the Life I Have Now”: Man Who Saw Plane Crash in Concord Recalls Own Accident and Survival
Waning Commitments to Gym Workouts Challenge “New Year, New Me” Resolutions
A grinding hole in Morgan Territory on Mt. Diablo
The Dawn of Time: Now Is the Moment to Change Mt. Diablo’s Name
Looking for $20 an Hour? Here are 5 Jobs that Pay Decent Wages for Students
Photo by Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 on Unsplash
Plea for Affordable Textbooks
OPINION: Democrats are Handing Trump the Narrative on Immigration
Photo by Shubham Sharan on Unsplash
Letter to the Editor: The Harm of Compulsory Attendance
Obesity and severe obesity prevalence among adults ages 20 and over: United States, 1999–2000 through 2017–2018. Source: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK)
Letter to the Editor: The obesity problem in the United States
OPINION: We Deserve Better Candidates than Trump and Biden
Photo by Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 on Unsplash
Plea for Affordable Textbooks
Photo by Shubham Sharan on Unsplash
Letter to the Editor: The Harm of Compulsory Attendance
Obesity and severe obesity prevalence among adults ages 20 and over: United States, 1999–2000 through 2017–2018. Source: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK)
Letter to the Editor: The obesity problem in the United States
Travel/Outdoors: Trail of the Lost
The Need for Understanding Why the Academic Communities and the World are Concerned about the War Between Palestine and Israel
Why Critical Media Literacy Matters: Dr. Allison Butler Talks Digital Tech and News Consumption in Higher Education
Opinion: It’s Time We Called “Returning Students” By Another Name
Photo by Emily Wade on Unsplash
Opinion: The Danger of Using Technology to Babysit Our Youth
This Girl’s Guide: Going Solo to IndyCar at Laguna Seca
How Segregation and White Flight Continue to Impact Life in the East Bay
Gun Accessibility
Are the Latest Trends Worth Illegal Labor and Pollution?
People Are too Sensitive Nowadays
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Brock Purdy’s Unexpected Journey from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP Finalist
Ben Tellez Photo Credit: John Bynum, Jr., @DVCMensHoops/Twitter
DVC Three-Point Specialist Steps into the Spotlight
Vikings Men’s Basketball To Compete with New Roster of Players
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players Success On and Off the Field
Sparkling New Pool Brings A Fresh Look To DVC Aquatics Program
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players Success On and Off the Field
A’s Departure for Las Vegas Gets Resounding Boo from Oakland Fans
‘Change Needs to Occur’: Locals Outraged By Police Killing of Tyre Nichols
Looking ahead to the offseasons of two Bay Area, MLB off seasons
Looking ahead to the offseasons of two Bay Area, MLB ‘off seasons’
Ben Tellez Photo Credit: John Bynum, Jr., @DVCMensHoops/Twitter
DVC Three-Point Specialist Steps into the Spotlight
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players Success On and Off the Field
Sparkling New Pool Brings A Fresh Look To DVC Aquatics Program
After Season of Ups and Downs, Strong Pitching Carries DVC Baseball to Regionals 
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players Success On and Off the Field
Behind the Mic and On the Court, Malik Edwards’s Star Is Rising
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Art of Struggling
The Adventures of Artie the Sorcerer: Anxious Night Sleep
The Adventures of Artie the Sorcerer
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Art of Struggling
The Adventures of Artie the Sorcerer: Anxious Night Sleep
The Adventures of Artie the Sorcerer
In Real Life–A Comic Arts Show, DVC Art Gallery, A305, February 5th 2018
DVC comic arts show shines light on diverse Bay Area artists
The Inquirers: Oct. 23, 2014
Image by Colleen AF Venable via Flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.
DVC Podcast: Where is Men’s Soccer?
Retail GameStop by ccPixs.com is licensed under CC BY 2.0. Courtesy of ccPixs.com
Inquirer Podcast: Robinhood Investment App: Champion of the Little Guy or Shill for Wall Street?
Photos courtesy of the L.A. Dodgers and vhines200 on Flickr.
Inquirer Podcast: Minority Communities and COVID-19, the Importance of Masks and the 2020 Major League Baseball World Series
Photo courtesy of KClvey on Flickr.
Inquirer Podcast: Propositions and Why Voting Matters
Eric Handy, courtesy of Ethan Anderson. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, courtesy of the Lakers. Voted sticker courtesy of Jamelah E. on Flickr.
Inquirer Podcast: The 2020 Presidential Election, Voter Suppression, NFL and NBA Update and Guest Speaker Eric Handy
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
Umoja Student Panel
E-cigs continue to cause controversy
Inquirer April 25 – May 22, 2018
Inquirer April 11 – April 24, 2018
Inquirer March 14 – April 10, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 28 – March 13, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 14 - Feb. 27, 2018
Author Heather McGhee, speaking at the podium of 4CDs district anniversary conference. Photo by Jennifer Leahy, used with permission from The Contra Costa College Advocate.
Best-Selling Author Calls for Cross-Racial Solidarity at District Conference
The Need for Understanding Why the Academic Communities and the World are Concerned about the War Between Palestine and Israel
Courtesy of Adam Bessie
New Wave of Books By DVC Professors Tackles Student Challenges
Dont Procrastinate: DVC Students Struggling with Bad Habits in Post-Pandemic Times
Photo by Alexandros Silva
Parking Inequality: Why Students Find Spaces Faster At Pleasant Hill Than San Ramon
Ink - Spring-Fall 2019
Ink - Winter-Spring 2019
Ink - Summer and Fall 2018
Ink cover sample
Ink - Summer and Fall 2017
A.I. Gets Down to Business in DVC Speaker Series

“Business Beyond the Classroom” explores the role of A.I. in business
Reece Revell, Staff WriterFebruary 28, 2024
A.I.+Gets+Down+to+Business+in+DVC+Speaker+Series

In the business world, entrepreneurs succeed by honing in on their passion and taking risks. As Matthew Schmuck, a retired entrepreneur who worked in information technology for 38 years, told business students in a seminar at Diablo Valley College last week: “Don’t be afraid to fail.”

The Feb. 20 talk was part of DVC’s ongoing Business Beyond the Classroom series, hosted by the Business Administration Department, which covers a variety of topics in workshop and panel formats to help students gain insights and knowledge about the working world that they are not able to access in the classroom.

Schmuck started his first business, a consulting practice, in 1987 and later went on to run two successful startups. One was a software app called Valider that helped Stanford University meet government regulations, and the other was a club-turned-non-profit that focused on home aquariums.

Nowadays he regularly gives talks at DVC where he discusses different aspects of technology in business. His presentation last week focused specifically on A.I., including the ways he said the term is often incorrectly used by companies in their advertisements.

One example, Schmuck said, is the difference between Chat GPT and a falsely advertised A.I. refrigerator that scans the items placed inside it to create recipes based on their ingredients.

Artificial Super Intelligence, or A.S.I., refers to the growing idea—and in many people’s minds, the looming threat—that artificial intelligence will at some point “become our overlords and take over,” he said. However, such fears are likely misplaced, Schmuck said, as all forms of A.I. lack consciousness, which prevents them from having emotions or self-awareness.

At the same time, he said, general A.I. has already proven to be a useful and efficient way to perform tasks that would otherwise take humans much longer to accomplish. Simply put, “a computer doesn’t get tired,” Schmuck said.

In healthcare especially, the possibilities of creating faster systems with better accuracy, due to the mass amounts of data they can process, could be life-changing, according to Schmuck. A.I. in the form of personal assistants also opens the opportunity for people to pass tedious tasks such as scheduling appointments and running errands onto machines.

For students who attended the talk, Business Beyond the Classroom provided them with valuable information on technology in business that had not been brought up in classes.

“I’m very excited to attend these every time they pop up, because there’s so much wonderful information and resources in these classes,” Jennifer Fields, a second year student at DVC said.

According to Fields, there are many links on DVC’s website like Business Beyond the Classroom that provide useful and free resources to students that should be taken advantage of.

Starting several years with a first appearance on DVC’s event calendar in 2020, Business Beyond the Classroom meetings have become a tool for students like Fields, who has been  consistently attending the workshops since last semester.

Business management professor Mariam Worsham, one of the founders of the Business Beyond the Classroom series, said bringing speakers from different backgrounds to share their experiences offers invaluable lessons to students.

“We wanted to really provide an opportunity to expose students to business topics that we didn’t feel we could cover in the time we had in the classroom,” Worsham said.

These bimonthly seminars meet in-person at the Business, Computer Science and Culinary Student Center at Business & World Language (BWL) 109 and on Zoom. This series is organized with the help of professors Liz Cabiles, Heather Gravendaal and Lo Ann Wrinkler. DVC Workforce Development also assisted the group in acquiring a grant to support the continuation of the workshops.

Attendees generally range from students who are interested in starting a business to those who have a startup and are wanting to learn more about how to grow it. The topics of Business Beyond the Classroom lectures have ranged from networking and small business funding to career and the transfer services.

“We get a lot of positive comments about it,” Worsham said. “A lot of students tell us that it really helped because it gave them some information that they didn’t have before to help them start their businesses.”
About the Contributor
Reece Revell, Staff Writer

