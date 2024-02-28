DVC Strives to Go Green with Campus-wide Composting Program

The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer
On Jan. 4, hundreds of police officers overtook Peoples Park to clear out activists and unhoused campers and make way for UC Berkeleys plan to construct student housing. Courtesy of @peoplesparkberkeley, via Instagram.
At People’s Park in Berkeley, a Midnight Operation Sparks Outcry and Resistance
Chancellor Highlights Black History Month and Enrollment Boom in Statewide Schools 
Chancellor Highlights Black History Month and Enrollment Boom in Statewide Schools 
In-N-Out Burger at 8300 Oakport St., Oakland
In-N-OUT of Oakland: Increased Crime Forces First Closure of Burger Franchise
UC Regents Reject Plan to Grant Equal Employment Opportunities to Undocumented Students
UC Regents Reject Plan to Grant Equal Employment Opportunities to Undocumented Students
Pleasant Hill Park
Pleasant Hill Community Stunned By Fatal Stabbing at Park
Chancellor Highlights Black History Month and Enrollment Boom in Statewide Schools 
Chancellor Highlights Black History Month and Enrollment Boom in Statewide Schools 
Photo Credit: East Bay Times
Former DVC Journalism Professor Dies at Age 80
Albert Ponce, Co-Director of DVCs Social Justice Program
DVC Professors Claim Administration Censored Emails that Supported Gaza Ceasefire
Dark Secrets Unveiled: In Disturbing Court Testimony, Women Allege DVC Professor Assaulted Them In “Sex Dungeon” and On Campus
Dark Secrets Unveiled: In Disturbing Court Testimony, Women Allege DVC Professor Assaulted Them In “Sex Dungeon” and On Campus
After Winning Top Competition Honors, DVC Speech & Debate Entertains At Home
After Winning Top Competition Honors, DVC Speech & Debate Entertains At Home
On Jan. 4, hundreds of police officers overtook Peoples Park to clear out activists and unhoused campers and make way for UC Berkeleys plan to construct student housing. Courtesy of @peoplesparkberkeley, via Instagram.
At People’s Park in Berkeley, a Midnight Operation Sparks Outcry and Resistance
In-N-Out Burger at 8300 Oakport St., Oakland
In-N-OUT of Oakland: Increased Crime Forces First Closure of Burger Franchise
UC Regents Reject Plan to Grant Equal Employment Opportunities to Undocumented Students
UC Regents Reject Plan to Grant Equal Employment Opportunities to Undocumented Students
Pleasant Hill Park
Pleasant Hill Community Stunned By Fatal Stabbing at Park
One Man Dead After Stabbing at Pleasant Hill Park
One Man Dead After Stabbing at Pleasant Hill Park
Conflict Reignites In Spain Over Catalonia’s Fight for Independence
Conflict Reignites In Spain Over Catalonia’s Fight for Independence
Letter From Barcelona: Protesters Demand Peace in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Letter From Barcelona: Protesters Demand Peace in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
In War-Torn Ukraine, Young People Are Busy Creating Paths for the Future
In War-Torn Ukraine, Young People Are Busy Creating Paths for the Future
Military Vets Share Dark Truths About Media Propaganda and America’s War Machine
Military Vets Share Dark Truths About Media Propaganda and America’s War Machine
Author Heather McGhee, speaking at the podium of 4CDs district anniversary conference. Photo by Jennifer Leahy, used with permission from The Contra Costa College Advocate.
Best-Selling Author Calls for Cross-Racial Solidarity at District Conference
A DVC trash can filled with waste, including compostable and recyclable material.
DVC Strives to Go Green with Campus-wide Composting Program
A.I. Gets Down to Business in DVC Speaker Series
A.I. Gets Down to Business in DVC Speaker Series
Event organizer and Vice President of DVC’s Alpha Gamma Sigma honors society, Kaya Roberts
“You’re Someone’s Type”: Valentine-Themed Blood Drive Helps Save Lives
Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash
Fast Food Fare: How California’s Restaurant Wage Increase Is Impacting Customers
Author Heather McGhee, speaking at the podium of 4CDs district anniversary conference. Photo by Jennifer Leahy, used with permission from The Contra Costa College Advocate.
Best-Selling Author Calls for Cross-Racial Solidarity at District Conference
A DVC trash can filled with waste, including compostable and recyclable material.
DVC Strives to Go Green with Campus-wide Composting Program
A.I. Gets Down to Business in DVC Speaker Series
A.I. Gets Down to Business in DVC Speaker Series
Event organizer and Vice President of DVC’s Alpha Gamma Sigma honors society, Kaya Roberts
“You’re Someone’s Type”: Valentine-Themed Blood Drive Helps Save Lives
Leader of Palestinian Youth Movement Speaks on History of Israeli-Palestinian Conflict at DVC
Leader of Palestinian Youth Movement Speaks on History of Israeli-Palestinian Conflict at DVC
DVC Sophomore Launches Mentorship Program to Assist International Students
DVC Sophomore Launches Mentorship Program to Assist International Students
DVC’s New “Happy Class” Promotes Student Well Being
DVC’s New “Happy Class” Promotes Student Well Being
Navigating the Storm: Strategies to Tackle Finals Week Stress
Navigating the Storm: Strategies to Tackle Finals Week Stress
Students At DVC Transfer Day Gain Insights on Prospective Universities
Students At DVC Transfer Day Gain Insights on Prospective Universities
When Parents Won’t Pay, FAFSA Can Run Afoul of Students’ Needs
When Parents Won’t Pay, FAFSA Can Run Afoul of Students’ Needs
Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash
Fast Food Fare: How California’s Restaurant Wage Increase Is Impacting Customers
Selfie by Andre Thompson
“I Have a Greater Appreciation for the Life I Have Now”: Man Who Saw Plane Crash in Concord Recalls Own Accident and Survival
Waning Commitments to Gym Workouts Challenge “New Year, New Me” Resolutions
Waning Commitments to Gym Workouts Challenge “New Year, New Me” Resolutions
A grinding hole in Morgan Territory on Mt. Diablo
The Dawn of Time: Now Is the Moment to Change Mt. Diablo’s Name
Looking for $20 an Hour? Here are 5 Jobs that Pay Decent Wages for Students
Looking for $20 an Hour? Here are 5 Jobs that Pay Decent Wages for Students
Photo by Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 on Unsplash
Plea for Affordable Textbooks
OPINION: Democrats are Handing Trump the Narrative on Immigration
OPINION: Democrats are Handing Trump the Narrative on Immigration
Photo by Shubham Sharan on Unsplash
Letter to the Editor: The Harm of Compulsory Attendance
Obesity and severe obesity prevalence among adults ages 20 and over: United States, 1999–2000 through 2017–2018. Source: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK)
Letter to the Editor: The obesity problem in the United States
OPINION: We Deserve Better Candidates than Trump and Biden
OPINION: We Deserve Better Candidates than Trump and Biden
Photo by Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 on Unsplash
Plea for Affordable Textbooks
Photo by Shubham Sharan on Unsplash
Letter to the Editor: The Harm of Compulsory Attendance
Obesity and severe obesity prevalence among adults ages 20 and over: United States, 1999–2000 through 2017–2018. Source: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK)
Letter to the Editor: The obesity problem in the United States
Travel/Outdoors: Trail of the Lost
The Need for Understanding Why the Academic Communities and the World are Concerned about the War Between Palestine and Israel
OPINION: Democrats are Handing Trump the Narrative on Immigration
OPINION: Democrats are Handing Trump the Narrative on Immigration
Opinion: Mental Illness Is Not a Crime, So Let’s Stop Treating It Like One
Opinion: Mental Illness Is Not a Crime, So Let’s Stop Treating It Like One
Why Critical Media Literacy Matters: Dr. Allison Butler Talks Digital Tech and News Consumption in Higher Education
Why Critical Media Literacy Matters: Dr. Allison Butler Talks Digital Tech and News Consumption in Higher Education
Opinion: It’s Time We Called “Returning Students” By Another Name
Opinion: It’s Time We Called “Returning Students” By Another Name
Photo by Emily Wade on Unsplash
Opinion: The Danger of Using Technology to Babysit Our Youth
This Girl’s Guide: Going Solo to IndyCar at Laguna Seca
This Girl’s Guide: Going Solo to IndyCar at Laguna Seca
How Segregation and White Flight Continue to Impact Life in the East Bay
How Segregation and White Flight Continue to Impact Life in the East Bay
Gun Accessibility
Are the Latest Trends Worth Illegal Labor and Pollution?
People Are too Sensitive Nowadays
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Brock Purdy’s Unexpected Journey from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP Finalist
Ben Tellez Photo Credit: John Bynum, Jr., @DVCMensHoops/Twitter
DVC Three-Point Specialist Steps into the Spotlight
Vikings Men’s Basketball To Compete with New Roster of Players
Vikings Men’s Basketball To Compete with New Roster of Players
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
Sparkling New Pool Brings A Fresh Look To DVC Aquatics Program
Sparkling New Pool Brings A Fresh Look To DVC Aquatics Program
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Brock Purdy’s Unexpected Journey from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP Finalist
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
A’s Departure for Las Vegas Gets Resounding Boo from Oakland Fans
A’s Departure for Las Vegas Gets Resounding Boo from Oakland Fans
‘Change Needs to Occur’: Locals Outraged By Police Killing of Tyre Nichols
Looking ahead to the offseasons of two Bay Area, MLB off seasons
Looking ahead to the offseasons of two Bay Area, MLB ‘off seasons’
Ben Tellez Photo Credit: John Bynum, Jr., @DVCMensHoops/Twitter
DVC Three-Point Specialist Steps into the Spotlight
Vikings Men’s Basketball To Compete with New Roster of Players
Vikings Men’s Basketball To Compete with New Roster of Players
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
Sparkling New Pool Brings A Fresh Look To DVC Aquatics Program
Sparkling New Pool Brings A Fresh Look To DVC Aquatics Program
After Season of Ups and Downs, Strong Pitching Carries DVC Baseball to Regionals 
After Season of Ups and Downs, Strong Pitching Carries DVC Baseball to Regionals 
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Brock Purdy’s Unexpected Journey from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP Finalist
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
Behind the Mic and On the Court, Malik Edwards’s Star Is Rising
Behind the Mic and On the Court, Malik Edwards’s Star Is Rising
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Art of Struggling
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Art of Struggling
The Adventures of Artie the Sorcerer: Anxious Night Sleep
The Adventures of Artie the Sorcerer: Anxious Night Sleep
The Adventures of Artie the Sorcerer
The Adventures of Artie the Sorcerer
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Art of Struggling
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Art of Struggling
The Adventures of Artie the Sorcerer: Anxious Night Sleep
The Adventures of Artie the Sorcerer: Anxious Night Sleep
The Adventures of Artie the Sorcerer
The Adventures of Artie the Sorcerer
In Real Life–A Comic Arts Show, DVC Art Gallery, A305, February 5th 2018
DVC comic arts show shines light on diverse Bay Area artists
The Inquirers: Oct. 23, 2014
The Inquirers: Oct. 23, 2014
Image by Colleen AF Venable via Flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.
DVC Podcast: Where is Men’s Soccer?
Retail GameStop by ccPixs.com is licensed under CC BY 2.0. Courtesy of ccPixs.com
Inquirer Podcast: Robinhood Investment App: Champion of the Little Guy or Shill for Wall Street?
Photos courtesy of the L.A. Dodgers and vhines200 on Flickr.
Inquirer Podcast: Minority Communities and COVID-19, the Importance of Masks and the 2020 Major League Baseball World Series
Photo courtesy of KClvey on Flickr.
Inquirer Podcast: Propositions and Why Voting Matters
Eric Handy, courtesy of Ethan Anderson. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, courtesy of the Lakers. Voted sticker courtesy of Jamelah E. on Flickr.
Inquirer Podcast: The 2020 Presidential Election, Voter Suppression, NFL and NBA Update and Guest Speaker Eric Handy
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
Umoja Student Panel
E-cigs continue to cause controversy
Inquirer April 25 – May 22, 2018
Inquirer April 25 – May 22, 2018
Inquirer April 11 – April 24, 2018
Inquirer April 11 – April 24, 2018
Inquirer March 14 – April 10, 2018
Inquirer March 14 – April 10, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 28 – March 13, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 28 – March 13, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 14 - Feb. 27, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 14 – Feb. 27, 2018
Author Heather McGhee, speaking at the podium of 4CDs district anniversary conference. Photo by Jennifer Leahy, used with permission from The Contra Costa College Advocate.
Best-Selling Author Calls for Cross-Racial Solidarity at District Conference
The Need for Understanding Why the Academic Communities and the World are Concerned about the War Between Palestine and Israel
Courtesy of Adam Bessie
New Wave of Books By DVC Professors Tackles Student Challenges
Dont Procrastinate: DVC Students Struggling with Bad Habits in Post-Pandemic Times
Don’t Procrastinate: DVC Students Struggling with Bad Habits in Post-Pandemic Times
Photo by Alexandros Silva
Parking Inequality: Why Students Find Spaces Faster At Pleasant Hill Than San Ramon
Ink - Spring-Fall 2019
Ink – Spring-Fall 2019
Ink - Winter-Spring 2019
Ink – Winter-Spring 2019
Ink - Summer and Fall 2018
Ink – Summer and Fall 2018
Ink cover sample
Ink – Winter and Spring 2018
Ink - Summer and Fall 2017
Ink – Summer and Fall 2017
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer

DVC Strives to Go Green with Campus-wide Composting Program

Soren Stanton, Staff WriterFebruary 28, 2024
A+DVC+trash+can+filled+with+waste%2C+including+compostable+and+recyclable+material.
Alyssa DuFresne
A DVC trash can filled with waste, including compostable and recyclable material.

Over the years, Diablo Valley College students and faculty have had trouble sorting their waste properly. The district and state chancellor’s office recently introduced sustainability goals to help reduce the amount of trash being sent to landfill. Now, efforts by the DVC sustainability committee, and in particular its composting program, have breathed fresh life into the school’s mission to become a more ecologically friendly campus.

David Hagerty, who chairs the committee, said, “Recycling and composting would help improve the people’s relationship with the environment, and would reduce the cost of waste collection simply by diverting trash from the landfill.”

According to Hagerty, the school’s sustainability committee seeks to help the college reduce its negative impact on the environment through efforts such as creating more composting bins around campus and educating the college’s population on how to sort waste correctly. 

“What’s most important is the model it sets,” said Hagerty.

“We all need to reduce the amount of waste we produce, particularly plastics and clothing, which are often thrown into landfill rather than recycled.”

The benefits of composting are extensive. Composting food scraps and utilizing recycling helps the environment by improving soil health, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, recycling nutrients, and mitigating the impact of droughts.

Hagerty and his team are now encouraging DVC students and faculty to actively participate in the new composting system. Reshaping people’s habits remains a struggle because of how often students throw away their garbage without looking to see whether what they’re throwing away could be recycled.

Now, he said, DVC is trying to change that.

“Much of the trash in the cafeteria is being thrown into the wrong bins,” Hagerty said. “Waste audits this term and last found that most of the food waste—all of which is compostable—is being thrown into landfill containers.”

“We ask all students to stop and sort their waste before disposing of it,” he added.

Starting this year, the sustainability committee has been working with the cafeteria and the culinary program to put its ideas into action on a larger scale. The program has added composting bins in the cafeteria throughout the front side for students and faculty, and in the back for kitchen workers. 

A student throws away a paper towel in one of the recycling bins established in DVC bathrooms. Photo by Brandon Nelson

Hagerty said he is also trying to help the culinary program find a sustainable way to store its food, which would cut down further on waste.

“I’ve been working with [the cafeteria manager] David Craib on finding containers for many of his foods,” said Hagerty, which could greatly reduce the amount of plastic waste in food services.

At the same time, he added, “better food storage will reduce waste collection costs, not to mention the amount of food scraps that get thrown in the landfill.”

To help students adjust to the new recycling system, DVC has employed a student intern to educate students on campus about how to properly sort their waste. According to Hagerty, the intern talks to students who are eating in the cafe, four days a week, about proper waste sorting.

Hagerty also recently added new signage to all the tables as an extra reminder that it’s important to throw waste where it belongs.

He added, “College is a great place to get informed and develop more sustainable habits.” 
Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Soren Stanton, Staff Writer
Alyssa DuFresne, Editor in chief

The Inquirer

The student news site of Diablo Valley College.
The Inquirer • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

By commenting, you give The Inquirer permission to quote, reprint or edit your words. Comments should be brief, have a positive or constructive tone, and stay on topic. If the commenter wants to bring something to The Inquirer’s attention, it should be relevant to the DVC community. Posts can politely disagree with The Inquirer or other commenters. Comments should not use abusive, threatening, offensive or vulgar language. They should not be personal attacks or celebrations of other people’s tragedies. They should not overtly or covertly contain commercial advertising. And they should not disrupt the forum. Editors may warn commenters or delete comments that violate this policy. Repeated violations may lead to a commenter being blocked. Public comments should not be anonymous or come from obviously fictitious accounts. To privately or anonymously bring something to the editors’ attention, contact them.
All The Inquirer Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.