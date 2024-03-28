Lock Cars, Walk in Groups, Report Activity: Police Provide Tips to Stay Safe on Campus 

Azane Massey DVC’s police services building on it’s Pleasant Hill campus.

Two members of the Contra Costa Community College District Police Department held a presentation last month in the Diablo Room to inform students and faculty about the benefits of police services and taking safety precautions on campus.

“We’re here to make you feel safe and secure at campus at all times. That’s our jobs, that’s what we want to do,” said Police Officer Danielle Dixon, speaking at the Feb. 15 event.

For many students, campus safety begins with knowing their vehicles are safe while they’re in class.

“Park in well lit areas, close your windows, and lock your doors regardless of how long you’re planning to be gone,” said Police Corporal Manuel Valentin. “Unfortunately, no matter where you are in the Bay Area, you never want to leave property in plain sight.”

Valentin said that communicating with the campus police can increase safety as well. “If you see anything suspicious, anyone peeking through windows, make sure to reach out to us,” he said.

“If for whatever reason you don’t have our number in your phone, don’t hesitate to call 911, [which] will go directly to Pleasant Hill dispatch and they will relay that information back to us.”

Valentin said better communication between students and officers can help campus police be where they need to be in order to ensure student safety.

“We try to make frequent rounds and be in different places as much as we can, but we can’t be everywhere at all times,” said Valentin. “That’s why, if you witness an emergency or a crime, always call even if you’re unsure.”

Being as descriptive as possible when reporting suspicious or criminal activity can also assist officers in helping keep the campus safe, the officers said.

When students call campus police due to suspicious activity, Valentin advised students to report the “location, description of a person [and] description of a vehicle.”

“Describe as much as possible,” he said.

Valentin advised students not to put themselves in the situation of walking alone at night across campus or in the parking lots if they can avoid it. However, he said students can contact police services for escorts to help them safely walk to class or their car when it’s dark.

“[Escorts] have on bright green vests and gray shirts, and for whatever reason you feel unsafe or unsure walking at night, just feel free to reach out to police services,” Valentin said.

If people are unable to contact the police department, Valentin recommended other safety methods for traveling on foot.

“It’s better to walk with friends instead of alone, especially in low-lit, darker areas,” he said. “Keep safety in mind when choosing your routes.”

He added, “If someone is approaching you and you’re not sure of their intent, make eye contact with them for one second. This will let them know you’re aware and not caught off guard.”

The Pleasant Hill campus police number is 925-686-5547, and the Police Services building is located in Lot 1 by Viking Field. The building also has a lost and found where students can look for lost phones, keys, wallets or other personal items that may have been recovered.

“If there’s any questions for the police department or for us, don’t hesitate to ask us,” said Dixon. “I’m always open, I’m always around campus.”





