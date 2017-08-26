New social justice major coming to DVC





Diablo Valley College has joined the effort to push against marginalization by introducing a new social justice major for students to look into.

The program, which will contain elements of sociology, ethnic studies and humanities, focuses on the concept of equality, as well as how students can make an impact in the social workplace.

“We’re here to call attention to civil engagement,” Mickey Huff, a social science professor at DVC, said. “We want a merging of education and what you want to do in the world.”

One of the central features of this major is its focus on internships. Students will learn to apply what they have learned in class to partnered organizations such as Planned Parenthood, The Rainbow Community Center and Foundation for a Just Society.

“Undoing injustice is our theme,” social science professor Sangha Niyogi said. “We’re here to link the curricular with the co-curricular.”

Various social justice activists will also take center stage in DVC’s 2017-2018 Equity Speaker Series. The lineup includes names such as Sarah Salamanca, a former undocumented citizen who was recently featured in Forbes “30 Under 30,” Khalid El-Hakim, the owner of the Black History 101 Mobile Museum and hip hop artist Richard “Professor Griff” Griffin, a political activist and member of the famous hip hop group “Public Enemy.”

Beginning in spring 2018, sociology 135, 124 and social science 120 will be merged into the new program. The major will also receive its own introductory class, “Intro to Social Justice,” in fall 2018. All of these classes will be eligible to transfer to both UCs and CSUs, with Cal State East Bay and UC Berkeley already throwing their hats into the ring.

For more information on the speaker series, visit www.dvc.edu/equity-speakers or email Toni Fannin at [email protected]