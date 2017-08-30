Big changes coming for the San Ramon campus

Close





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Extensive new changes for the San Ramon campus of Diablo Valley College are in the works after being open for 10 years.

In the next few years, these upgrades to the campus will “make this campus more complete,” senior Dean Mike Holtzclaw said.

Planning began last fall for a new building that will include a library and study area. It will be built in front of the main office between the learning commons and the fountain.

“I’m always an advocate for libraries and it would be a quiet place to study,” freshman Devon Fields said.

Hot food will finally be available to buy on campus, as they are planning to build a cafeteria and add more seating outside and around the campus.

“The new cafeteria would be great, so I’m not late to my classes,” Ta’lia Perkins, a current student, said.

The bookstore will also be moving to the other side of campus, currently home to a study lab. They are planning to build a new lounge area on the second floor where students can spend time between classes. The current ceramics room will also be renovated into a new drawing studio, and a new anatomy and physiology lab will replace a biology lab.

These changes are expected to be completed by 2020, and will also include expansion to the placement testing and disabled services center. With new changes the campus will also be offering physics classes.

“More people would want to go to this campus,” freshman Haley Gage said about the new changes the San Ramon campus will be getting.