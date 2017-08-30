The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer

Big changes coming for the San Ramon campus

Ryan Lee, Staff member
August 30, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Extensive new changes for the San Ramon campus of Diablo Valley College are in the works after being open for 10 years.

In the next few years, these upgrades to the campus will “make this campus more complete,” senior Dean Mike Holtzclaw said.

Planning began last fall for a new building that will include a library and study area. It will be built in front of the main office between the learning commons and the fountain.

“I’m always an advocate for libraries and it would be a quiet place to study,” freshman Devon Fields said.

Hot food will finally be available to buy on campus, as they are planning to build a cafeteria and add more seating outside and around the campus.

“The new cafeteria would be great, so I’m not late to my classes,” Ta’lia Perkins, a current student, said.

The bookstore will also be moving to the other side of campus, currently home to a study lab. They are planning to build a new lounge area on the second floor where students can spend time between classes. The current ceramics room will also be renovated into a new drawing studio, and a new anatomy and physiology lab will replace a biology lab.

These changes are expected to be completed by 2020, and will also include expansion to the placement testing and disabled services center. With new changes the campus will also be offering physics classes.

“More people would want to go to this campus,” freshman Haley Gage said about the new changes the San Ramon campus will be getting.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Big changes coming for the San Ramon campus

    Sports

    Season preview: Vikings football is young and hungry

  • Big changes coming for the San Ramon campus

    Features

    New piano breathes life into DVC Commons

  • Big changes coming for the San Ramon campus

    Sports

    Women’s soccer opens season with shutout

  • Big changes coming for the San Ramon campus

    Features

    ‘Marvel’s Defenders’ is worth a watch

  • Big changes coming for the San Ramon campus

    News

    DVC faces its largest decline in international enrollment

  • Big changes coming for the San Ramon campus

    News

    DVC library begins offering laptop loan program

  • Big changes coming for the San Ramon campus

    News

    Compressed calendar intended to help student success

  • Big changes coming for the San Ramon campus

    The Buzz

    The Buzz: How was the registration process?

  • Big changes coming for the San Ramon campus

    The Buzz

    The Buzz: Would you boycott the NFL if Colin Kaepernick doesn’t get signed?

  • Big changes coming for the San Ramon campus

    News

    Adjunct professor arraigned on assault charges stemming from Patriot Day protest

Menu
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.
Big changes coming for the San Ramon campus