Police Beat: Student threatened, spat on in parking dispute

Graffiti in response to DACA being rescinded.

September 13, 2017

Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017

Food court loading dock

A student was struck by a vehicle at low speeds while walking. The student declined medical aid and left the scene.

Kinesiology bike rack

A student reporting her bicycle was stolen from the bike rack.

 

Monday, Sept. 11, 2017

Humanities men’s restroom

An instructor reported graffiti in the men’s restroom.

Lot 7

A student reported his vehicle was struck and damaged while parked on campus.

 

Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017

Student union

A student was transported to the hospital after reporting he did not feel well.

Lot 1

A student was confronted, spat on, threatened and followed in her vehicle for a short time on campus over a parking space.

Science center men’s restroom

A unknown person(s) vandalized the men’s restroom.

Bookstore

Two students were in a verbal altercation.

