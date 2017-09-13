Police Beat: Student threatened, spat on in parking dispute
September 13, 2017
Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017
Food court loading dock
A student was struck by a vehicle at low speeds while walking. The student declined medical aid and left the scene.
Kinesiology bike rack
A student reporting her bicycle was stolen from the bike rack.
Monday, Sept. 11, 2017
Humanities men’s restroom
An instructor reported graffiti in the men’s restroom.
Lot 7
A student reported his vehicle was struck and damaged while parked on campus.
Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017
Student union
A student was transported to the hospital after reporting he did not feel well.
Lot 1
A student was confronted, spat on, threatened and followed in her vehicle for a short time on campus over a parking space.
Science center men’s restroom
A unknown person(s) vandalized the men’s restroom.
Bookstore
Two students were in a verbal altercation.
