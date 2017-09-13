Police Beat: Student threatened, spat on in parking dispute

Graffiti in response to DACA being rescinded.

Frank Guitron Graffiti in response to DACA being rescinded.

Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017

Food court loading dock

A student was struck by a vehicle at low speeds while walking. The student declined medical aid and left the scene.

Kinesiology bike rack

A student reporting her bicycle was stolen from the bike rack.

Monday, Sept. 11, 2017

Humanities men’s restroom

An instructor reported graffiti in the men’s restroom.

Lot 7

A student reported his vehicle was struck and damaged while parked on campus.

Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017

Student union

A student was transported to the hospital after reporting he did not feel well.

Lot 1

A student was confronted, spat on, threatened and followed in her vehicle for a short time on campus over a parking space.

Science center men’s restroom

A unknown person(s) vandalized the men’s restroom.

Bookstore

Two students were in a verbal altercation.