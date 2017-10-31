Possible terrorist attack after truck ramming in Manhattan; one person in custody





At least 8 people are dead and several are injured after a truck entered the West Side pedestrian/bike path a few blocks north of Chambers Street, polices sources said.

LATEST: Vehicle entered bike path, striking multiple people, NYPD says; "several fatalities and numerous people injured." pic.twitter.com/IH0PG28WpA — ABC News (@ABC) October 31, 2017

Around 3:15 p.m. the pickup struck multiple people on the path before striking another vehicle. The suspect exited the truck displaying imitation firearms while shouting “Allahu Akbar” and was shot by the NYPD. The suspect was taken into custody by police.

LATEST: The man who drove into NYC bike path killing at least 6 people shouted "Allahu Akbar," police sources said https://t.co/rUDLDw89b9 — New York Post (@nypost) October 31, 2017

“What happened was there was a car crash… he came out of one of the cars. He had two guns,” said a 14-year-old Stuyvesant High School student to the New York Post. “I heard four to six gunshots — everybody starts running.”

President Donald Trump, a native New Yorker, called the suspect “a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.”

In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

NYC Mayor wrote on his Twitter that “This is a very painful day in our city, but New Yorkers will not be changed by an act of terror.”

NYC Mayor: "People should go about their business knowing the NYPD is out in force; additional safety measures to be taken. pic.twitter.com/vvKqO4aaEd — ABC News (@ABC) October 31, 2017

Gov. Andrew Cuomo wrote on his Twitter that “Terror will not change New York. We will go forward stronger together.”

Gov. Cuomo: New York is a target because it's "an international symbol of freedom and democracy," but if we change, "they win and we lose" pic.twitter.com/fEVBtoZr00 — ABC News (@ABC) October 31, 2017

Ongoing coverage of the attack can be found on Twitter: