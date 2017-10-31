The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer

Possible terrorist attack after truck ramming in Manhattan; one person in custody

Olivier Alata, Staff member
October 31, 2017

At least 8 people are dead and several are injured after a truck entered the West Side pedestrian/bike path a few blocks north of Chambers Street, polices sources said.

Around 3:15 p.m. the pickup struck multiple people on the path before striking another vehicle. The suspect exited the truck displaying imitation firearms while shouting “Allahu Akbar” and was shot by the NYPD. The suspect was taken into custody by police.

“What happened was there was a car crash… he came out of one of the cars. He had two guns,” said a 14-year-old Stuyvesant High School student to the New York Post. “I heard four to six gunshots — everybody starts running.”

President Donald Trump, a native New Yorker, called the suspect “a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.”

NYC Mayor wrote on his Twitter that “This is a very painful day in our city, but New Yorkers will not be changed by an act of terror.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo wrote on his Twitter that “Terror will not change New York. We will go forward stronger together.”

Ongoing coverage of the attack can be found on Twitter:

