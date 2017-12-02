Susan Lamb named new president of DVC

Close Susan Lamb, DVC's new Interim President. Gustavo Vasquez Gustavo Vasquez Susan Lamb, DVC's new Interim President.





Susan Lamb, former vice chancellor of Academic Affairs at City College of San Francisco (CCSF) was named Diablo Valley College’s (DVC) new president on Monday, Nov. 25.

“In the end, I chose Susan Lamb because of her deep understanding of the California community colleges and her understanding of both DVC and the district,” said Contra Costa Community College District Chancellor Fred Wood.

Lamb was in a race between three other candidates since May of this year, but was the final nominee chosen to take the role currently held by interim President Ted Wieden.

“I’ve known Susan Lamb for a number of years and have found her to be committed to the mission of the community colleges.” said Wieden, “She is dedicated to helping students succeed.”

Lamb began her career in 1991 at Contra Costa College where she worked for 15 years before coming to DVC in 2006. where she served five years as vice president of academic affairs.

Lamb went on to spend two years as vice chancellor of academic affairs and two years as interim chancellor at CCSF.

As vice chancellor, Lamb helped CCSF get out of its accreditation crisis and gain permanent accreditation for seven years.

“She successfully led that college through financially challenging times,” said Wood.

Lamb also helped to secure funding to implement the Metro Transfer Academics Program. The program offers first generation, low income and underrepresented students a pathway to a four-year university.

The program separates into four academies: science, diversity studies, design and media art and health education.

Within each academy students are put into small groups that take the same general education classes in order for students to create bonds with one another in the college.

“My last four years at City College of San Francisco gave me the opportunity to learn and grow as a leader,” said Lamb. “And I know I am prepared to lead DVC.”

She hopes to help more students succeed writing via email, “we will need to have many conversations and much collaboration to determine the path that best fits the students, the college, and the community.”

Associated Students of DVC President Kevin Zhang has not yet spoken with Lamb but will have a committee meeting this week to discuss the new president.

Review and approval of Lamb’s contract will begin on Dec. 14 by the district board.

Lamb wrote, “I felt that I wanted to work at a college that more closely aligned with my values and goals. To me, Diablo Valley College represents these same values.”